'Doesn't Give A Sh*T': Company Imposes 'Blackout On Vacation Days', Netizens Quip, 'If You Die, Inform 3 Days Prior...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A company's decision to put a "blackout on vacation days", with no exceptions for "taking sick days", has taken social by storm. A Reddit user posted a notice put by a company informing about no vacation days. "God forbid I get sick. Company doesn't give a 💩," she wrote.

The picture of the notice shared in Reddit read,“From November 25th, until December 31st, there is a blackout on vacation days, time off, and there will be no exceptions for calling off, taking sick days, given that these are our busiest days of the year, we will need all hands-on deck. Thank you.”

A user reacted to the post saying, "If you die, you have to inform management 3 days prior..." Another lamented, "[This is] Because most people can't quit."

"Christmas is for everyone, but employees," another reacted read, as another user quipped, "Boss needs to be visited by 3 ghosts."

A user even shared an incident. "I know a guy who owns a company and they don't let anyone off during the summer. The staff are overworked, underpaid and the guy treats them like sh*t. Then he would complain that people keep quitting and that 'nobody wants to work'," the post stated.

Many user gave suggestions on how to take leave. One said, "Would be great if all of you suddenly sick on those days." Another wrote, "Call in with something highly contagious and say you're still willing to come in but want to meet with your managers first to make sure it's okay."

At this, a user responded, "I work at a big retailer. We've had 4 ppl with Covid at work in the last two weeks. They make them come to work."

The recent post came after a manager's bizarre sick leave policy left the Internet scratching its head. Another company imposed a ban on leave to care for ill children. This fimed social media.

According to an internal note from a company, the employees were prohibited from taking a leave because their child was sick. The company also said, "We do not employ your children," adding that the child's sickness is not an excuse for the employees to miss work.