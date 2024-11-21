North America Aluminum Extrusion Market Size To Surpass USD 18.56 Bn By 2033

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The North America aluminum extrusion size is calculated at USD 9.99 billion in 2024 and is predicted to surpass around USD 18.56 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.12% from 2024 to 2033. Ottawa, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North America aluminum extrusion market size is expected to increase from USD 10.6 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 18.56 billion by 2033, According to Precedence Research. The Canada aluminum extrusion market size was valued at USD 7.03 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 13.16 billion by 2033, with a solid CAGR of 7.22% between 2024 and 2033. The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ The technique of forcing aluminum alloy material through a die with a certain cross-sectional profile is known as aluminum extrusion. Over the past few decades, aluminum extrusion has been increasingly popular in product design and manufacture. Applications for extrusion are many and span a wide range of industries, including the energy , automotive , electronics , aerospace , and architectural sectors. North America Aluminum Extrusion Market Highlights:

By product, the shapes segment accounted for the largest market share of 74.4% in 2023.

By product, the rods and bars segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

By application, the building and construction segment has held a major market share of 63.9% in 2024. By application, the automotive and transportation segment is expected to expand at a solid CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. North America Aluminium Extrusion Market Revenue Analysis by Countries and Segments from 2020 to 2023 North America Aluminium Extrusion Market Revenue (USD Million), By Country 2020 to 2023

By Country 2020 2021 2022 2023 US 2,185.9 2,270.6 2,369.4 2,483.7 Canada 5,747.1 6,002.8 6,298.8 6,639.7 Mexico 306.5 314.3 323.7 334.8

North America Aluminium Extrusion Market Revenue (USD Million), By Product 2020 to 2023

By Product 2020 2021 2022 2023 Shapes 6,292.8 6,581.0 6,914.2 7,297.5 Rods & Bars 1,148.1 1,188.0 1,235.0 1,289.7 Pipes & Tubes 798.5 818.6 842.7 871.0

North America Aluminium Extrusion Market Revenue (USD Million), By Application 2020 to 2023

By Application 2020 2021 2022 2023 Automotive & Transportation 1,494.3 1,552.8 1,621.0 1,699.9 Building & Construction 5,208.1 5,442.9 5,714.4 6,027.0 Consumer Goods 433.3 447.6 464.6 484.4 Electrical & Energy 495.9 514.5 536.3 561.5 Others 607.9 629.9 655.6 685.4

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Impact of North America Aluminum Extrusion Market

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is significantly impacting the North America Aluminum Extrusion Market, driving advancements across manufacturing, design, supply chain management, and sustainability. Industries like construction, automotive, and aerospace increasingly rely on aluminum extrusions for their lightweight and versatile properties, AI is enabling manufacturers to meet these demands with greater efficiency and precision.

Overall, the impact of AI on the North America Aluminum Extrusion Market is transformative. It empowers manufacturers to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and innovate faster while maintaining high standards of quality and sustainability. As adoption of AI continues to grow, it will further solidify its role as a cornerstone of the industry's future, enabling businesses to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

Major Trends/Growth Factors in North America Aluminum Extrusion Market



Customized lightweight shapes : The market in North America is expanding as a result of growing demand for bespoke lightweight forms brought on by new design considerations and product shrinking. Because of its exceptional malleability, aluminum can be easily formed into a variety of forms using the extrusion process .

Growing distribution centers : The need for extrusions is being driven by expanding distribution hubs in North America. For corporate operations to run smoothly, modern transportation and storage technologies are essential.

Technological advancements : New alloy development is another development in aluminum extrusion technology. These alloys are appropriate for usage in a variety of sectors due to their enhanced qualities, which include corrosion resistance, ductility, and strength. Growing construction and infrastructure development : Innovation is a key driver in the dynamic building and construction (B&C) sector, having a significant impact on corporate operations and results. Aluminum extrusion stands out as one of the revolutionary technologies transforming the industry.

Other Industries Impacted Positively by Aluminum Extrusion Market in North America:

North America Aluminum Extrusion Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 9.99 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 10.6 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 18.56 Billion Market Growth Rate from 2024 to 2033 7.12 % Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2033 Leading Country Canada Fastest Growing Country United States Segments Covered By Product and By Application By Product Shapes

Rods and Bars

Pipes and Tubes By Application Automotive and Transportation

Building and Construction

Consumer Goods

Electrical & Energy

Aluminum Extrusion Market Regional Analysis:

Global Aluminum Extrusion Market Size and Forecast 2024 to 2034

The global aluminum extrusion market size is estimated to grow from USD 88.97 billion in 2024 to approximately USD 169.22 billion by 2034. The global market is representing at a solid CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034. The Asia Pacific aluminum extrusion market accounted for USD 66.73 billion in 2024 and contributed more than 75% of market share in 2023. Rise in demand for lightweight and durable extruded products across diverse industry verticals and demand for flexible designs are expected to driving aluminum extrusion market.

U.S. Aluminum Extrusion Market Size and Growth 2024 to 2033

The U.S. aluminum extrusion market size surpassed USD 2.48 billion in 2023 and is projected to be worth around USD 4.78 billion by 2033, with a notable CAGR of 7.57% from 2024 to 2033. The United States is expected to be the second largest growing country in the market during the forecast period. The rise in population and the availability of well-developed industrial infrastructure is driving the demand for the aluminum extrusion in the industries. The rising concern about environmental pollution and stringent regularities concerning environmental safety is further contributing to the growth of the North America aluminum extrusion market.

Aluminum Extrusion Market Regional Analysis by North America

This increase is being driven by a number of sources. First off, the nation's continued industrial development and population growth are major factors in the growing demand for aluminum extrusions in a variety of industries. Because aluminum extrusions are lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and recyclable, they are widely employed in a variety of industries, including electronics, automotive, aerospace, and construction. The market for aluminum extrusion in North America is also expanding as a result of stricter regulations aimed at environmental safety and rising worries about environmental contamination.

Aluminum is known for its sustainability advantages as a recyclable material, supporting international initiatives for environmentally responsible building and industrial methods.

“The Aluminum Association in Arlington, Virginia, has released early figures that show the demand for aluminum in North America, which includes the United States and Canada, grew 5.2% annually through the first half of 2024. This comes after a year of weaker demand in 2023, which was mostly caused by industrial destocking and a roughly 25% drop in imports.”

A developed industrial infrastructure in the U.S. facilitates the effective manufacture and marketing of aluminum extrusion goods. This infrastructure makes it easier for the nation to satisfy the growing demand from a variety of businesses looking for materials that are both strong and lightweight for their uses.

North America Aluminum Extrusion Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Analysis :

The shapes segment held the largest share of the North America aluminum extrusion market in 2023. The freedom to make different shapes for different purposes is the major factor for the segment's growth. The different shapes can be used in aerospace, automotive, and other industrial processes. On the other hand, the rods and bars segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The segment is growing mainly due to the building and construction industry, followed by sports, electrical, domestic, and others.

By Application Analysis:

The building and construction segment dominated the North America aluminum extrusion market in 2023. The segment is growing due to the growing population. The large population has increased the building and construction. The growing industrialization has also contributed to the segment's growth. The automotive and transportation segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, majorly due to the shift towards electric vehicles because EVs should be lightweight for better performance, which can be achieved by aluminum extrusion.

North America Aluminum Extrusion Major Companies



Aluminum Products Company

Arconic Corporation Bahrain

Aluminum Extrusion Co. (Balexco)

Century Extrusions limited China Zhongwang Hindalco



What is Going Around the Globe?



In October 2024 , according to reports, fourteen nations that were dumping aluminum extrusions and selling them on the US market for less than their true worth received final rulings from the U.S. Department of Commerce. These nations are subject to countervailing taxes that range from 1.44 percent to 168.81 percent and antidumping levies that range from 2.02 percent to 376.85 percent, according to the department. In August 2024 , the government of Canada took additional steps to safeguard Canadian workers and important economic sectors from unfair Chinese trade practices, which the Aluminum Extruders Council (AEC) applauds.

The research report categorizes the North America aluminum extrusion market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Product



Shapes

Rods & Bars Pipes & Tubes



By Application



Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods

Electrical & Energy Others



Thanks for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as Global, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

