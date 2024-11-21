Mohegan Rings In 2025 With Annual Endless Midnight New Year's Eve Celebration:

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Guests across Mohegan's portfolio of properties can celebrate the start of the year with dazzling events from Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, to Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan , a

renowned integrated entertainment resort operator, today announced its annual Endless Midnight New Year's Eve celebration. This widespread event invites guests to welcome 2025 in style from Dec. 28, 2024, through Jan. 1, 2025. The event, held at Mohegan Sun , Mohegan Pennsylvania , Mohegan INSPIRE , Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara , will feature live entertainment, dining specials, casino promotions and more.

The festivities at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut will kick off with Cirque Dreams on Dec. 28, Pitbull on Dec. 29 and the Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular

on Dec. 31 in the Mohegan Sun Arena. Signature New Year's Eve celebrations include the New Year's Eve Gala and Party into the New Year events in the Uncas Ballroom, and a Great Gatsby-themed event at novelle.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

will celebrate with a Countdown to Wonderland promotion and festivities that include the Wonderland Glo Party at Embers Terrace and A Mad Dinner & Tea Party in the Keystone Grand Ballroom, both featuring live entertainment and party favors.

At Mohegan INSPIRE in Incheon, South Korea, the property will host Endless Midnight Lucky Draw and run an Endless Scratch Coupon promotion. The grand Endless Midnight Countdown event at Aurora Bar on New Year's Eve features DJ performances, a LED countdown and a Midnight balloon drop, followed by an extended afterparty at MJ23.

Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara in Ontario, Canada, will also host thrilling events throughout the weekend. Both properties feature the Freeze the Day promotion. Entertainment includes live performances by DJ M and Rusty on Casino Niagara's stage, and American Ninja, Walter James Duo, Grand Theft Audio and DJ Amber at Fallsview's Splash Bar, with Blue Rodeo at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino.

WEEKEND EVENTS

Mohegan Sun



Cirque Dreams

– On Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. EST, enjoy an evening of acrobatic performances and entertainment at Mohegan Sun Arena, perfect for families and guests of all ages.

Pitbull – On Dec. 29 at 7:30 p.m. EST, catch global superstar Pitbull at the Mohegan Sun Arena for a night packed with high-energy hits and an unforgettable performance.

Triple Status Points – Momentum members can earn Triple Status Points from Dec. 29 at 6 a.m. to Dec. 30 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Endless Midnight Sweepstakes – On Dec. 29 and Dec. 30 at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, Momentum guests who earn three Status Points are automatically entered into an electronic drawing for the chance to win an Endless Midnight prize pack, including a pair of tickets to see Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular starring Shawn Klush and a pair of tickets to Mohegan Sun's Party into the New Year.

Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular starring Shawn Klush – On Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. EST, ring in New Year's Eve with Shawn Klush's Elvis Tribute, who will be taking the Mohegan Sun Arena stage to bring the King's music to life.

Mohegan Sun's New Year's Eve Gala – On Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST, step into a utopia where the wonders of the forest unite in the Uncas Ballroom, beginning with a cocktail hour, followed by an elegant three-course dinner and live music by Juice Box.

Mohegan Sun's Party into the New Year – On Dec. 31 from 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. EST, dance and celebrate the night away with DJ Rico, an open bar and champagne toast at Midnight, followed by a breakfast buffet to start the year right.

Great Gatsby Roaming Event at novelle – On Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. EST, experience a luxurious evening with a Gatsby-themed event at novelle, complete with live music and a glamorous atmosphere.

Boogie Wonder Band – On Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. EST, get your groove on with Boogie Wonder Band at the Wolf Den, performing two sets of disco hits. Free for guests 21 and over.

The Shops Concourse

– On Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. EST, celebrate with live music by DJae Mêlée and energetic acts by DFX Entertainment. Hats, horns and tiaras will also be available while supplies last for a festive countdown to Midnight.

Comedy Shows at Comix Roadhouse –

On Dec. 31 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST, laugh your way into 2025 with multiple comedy shows, including Comedy Magic, stand-up by Mike Finoia and a late-night drag show, Lipstick, Lashes & Lies.

Mohegan Digital Social Media Raffle – On Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. EST, snap photos at designated locations throughout The Shops Concourse, tag @playmohegan and @mohegansun in a post to your Instagram Story, follow both accounts and be sure to create an online casino account for a chance to win. A winner will be drawn on Jan. 2, 2025, for a grand prize of $2,025 in cash. Risky Rollers Dice Game – On Dec. 31, receive a door prize of $250 in Bonus Credit at the Gala or $50 at the Party into the New Year as part of Mohegan Digital's Risky Rollers Dice Game activation, with the chance to multiply winnings by rolling a multiplier dice. Stop by Mohegan Digital's booth to play, must be 21 or over to participate.

Mohegan Pennsylvania



Countdown to Wonderland Promotion – Earn entries for the Countdown to Wonderland promotion from Dec. 22 to Dec. 29 with multiplier days starting on Dec. 25. On Dec. 29 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST, two winners will be selected every 20 minutes to receive Free Slot Play, and during the grand prize drawing five winners will receive up to $10,000 in cash.

Down by 5 and Bad Liars – On Dec. 27 from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. EST, kick off the Endless Midnight weekend with live music from Down by 5, performing crowd-pleasing rock hits at Breakers, or from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. EST catch Bad Liars live at The Hive Taphouse.

Flaxy Morgan and Chasing Ashlee – On Dec. 28 from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. EST, dance and sing along with Flaxy Morgan at Breakers as they deliver high-energy hits and starting at 9:30 p.m. EST keep the energy going with Chasing Ashlee at The Hive Taphouse.

Hoopla Band Lite and Until Sunrise – On Dec. 29 at 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. EST, visit Breakers for live music by Hoopla Band Lite or head over to The Hive Taphouse when Until Sunrise hits the stage at 9:30 p.m. EST.

Rustic Kitchen Cooking Show – On Dec. 30 and 31 at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. EST, join us for a special holiday-themed cooking show, featuring multi-course meals including Peppercorn Crusted Filet Mignon and Butter Poached Lobster Tail, paired with fine wines.

Wonderland Glo Party – On Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. EST, step into a world of neon lights and vibrant music at the Embers Terrace Wonderland Glo Party, featuring DJ Drew Heaven, handcrafted cocktails and a Midnight countdown.

A Mad Dinner & Tea Party – On Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. EST, journey into the Keystone Grand Ballroom for a whimsical evening of dining, beverages and entertainment provided by Flaxy Morgan plus party favors for an unforgettable celebration.

Light up the Moon and The Fuchery – On Dec. 31 from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. EST, get ready to dance the night away at Breakers with Light up the Moon or The Fuchery playing at The Hive Taphouse.

WiseCrackers Comedy Club – On Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. EST, laugh into the New Year with comedian Jon Fisch at WiseCrackers Comedy Club, with two shows. The late show includes a champagne toast and party favors to mark the occasion. Champagne Brunch – On Jan. 1 at 9 a.m. to Noon EST, return to The Hive Taphouse for a Champagne Brunch to start the New Year off with a delicious meal including an omelet station and carved Prime Rib.

Mohegan INSPIRE



Endless Midnight Saturday Night Lucky Draw – On Dec. 28, build up to New Year's and enter the Endless Midnight Saturday Night Lucky Draw for a share in prizes.

Endless Scratch Coupon – On Dec. 31 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. KST, Emerald and Ruby Tier members can kick off the celebration by earning a mystery prize scratch off for every 5,000 points.

Endless Midnight Countdown Lucky Draw – On Dec. 31, join the Endless Midnight Countdown Lucky Draw for another chance to win big in prizes wishing for a lucky New Year.

INSPIRE's Endless Midnight Countdown – On Dec. 31 from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. KST, celebrate the countdown to 2025 at the Aurora Bar with live DJ performances, a LED countdown and a balloon drop to welcome the New Year. Beyond Midnight at MJ23: DJ Party – Keep the party going into the early morning hours with more performances and late night bites.

Fallsview Casino Resort & Casino Niagara



Freeze the Day Promotion – From Dec. 16 to 30, swipe daily at promotional kiosks to earn entries for a grand prize draw on Jan. 3, featuring a Fallsview prize package including a hotel stay, dining credits and concert tickets.

Rock of 80s – On Dec. 27 from 9:30 p.m. to 1:15 a.m. EST, start the weekend off with Rock of 80s at the Splash Bar and relive the greatest hits of the 1980s.

American Ninja – On Dec. 28 from 9:30 p.m. to 1:15 a.m. EST, rock out to a high-energy performance by American Ninja at Splash Bar.

Blue Rodeo – On Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. EST, Canada's most popular roots rock band Blue Rodeo performs on the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino.

Walter James Duo – On Dec. 29 from 9:30 p.m. to 1:15 a.m.

EST, enjoy a relaxing evening with acoustic music from Walter James Duo at Splash Bar.

Grand Theft Audio and DJ Amber – On Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. EST, catch non-stop entertainment at Fallsview's Splash Bar with DJ Amber and Grand Theft Audio.

DJ M and Rusty –

On Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. EST, the tunes play non-stop on Casino Niagara's stage by DJ M and live band Rusty.

Endless Midnight Momentum Multiplier – On Jan. 1 from Noon to 5 p.m. EST, kick off the New Year with a Momentum Dollar multiplier. Ignite to Soar cardholders will receive 2x multipliers. New Year's Eve Dining Specials – Ponte Vecchio presents an Italian fine dining experience with dishes like Zuppa di Granchio for $24, Linguine al Tartufo with mixed wild mushrooms and truffle cream for $50, and Mare e Monte, featuring a 6 oz. black Angus tenderloin with butter-poached Alaskan king crab for $125. To complete the meal, enjoy Strawberry Vanilla Baked Alaska for $18. At 21 Club Steak and Seafood, savor a New Year's Eve special with Lobster Bisque for $21, Prime Tenderloin with Poached Atlantic Lobster for $100 and Blackened Atlantic Salmon with candied sweet potatoes for $58. Casino Niagara's LEV2L Sports Bar offers a mouth-watering 12 oz. AAA Bone-In Rib Steak for $56 and a 5 oz. Canadian Lobster Tail for $28.

Mohegan's Endless Midnight New Year's Eve Celebration highlights the spirit of joy, community and boundless entertainment that Mohegan is known for. For tickets, reservations and more information, please visit mohegangaming/endlessmidnight .

About Mohegan

Mohegan is the owner, developer and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States, Canada, and Northern Asia. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada; Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls; and Mohegan Inspire is located in Incheon, South Korea. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of customers on a global scale where authorized. Mohegan is the owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit .

CONTACT: Cody Chapman

[email protected]

SOURCE Mohegan

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED