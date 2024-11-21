Moxo Named “Workflow Management Platform Of The Year” By Legaltech Breakthrough

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Companies and Products Driving Innovation in the Global Industry

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moxo , the leading service orchestration for customer, vendor, and partner processes, has been selected as“Workflow Management Platform of the Year” in the 5th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by LegalTech Breakthrough , a leading independent intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal companies, products and services around the globe.

Moxo's holistic platform integrates robust workflow automation to empower legal professionals and firms by automating routine tasks, streamlining case management, and enhancing client collaboration. Moxo streamlines repetitive processes such as case updates, document approvals, client reminders, and notifications. The workflows are fully customizable offering firms the ability to align automation with their unique processes, and each firm can create and deploy these customized templates tailored to specific practices - from litigation to corporate transactions.

The solution enhances and automates client onboarding from intake forms to document submissions and approvals, enabling firms to onboard clients faster and with fewer errors, and each step is tracked and managed seamlessly. Moxo also allows for real-time case status updates and collaboration between legal teams and clients by enabling interactions via a single, unified portal.

With built-in approval workflows, Moxo enables easy routing of documents and contracts to the right parties, ensuring swift approvals. Legal professionals can also automate escalations or reminders for pending actions, improving turnaround times and deadlines without manual oversight. To ensure compliance and auditability, every step in a workflow is automatically logged, creating an audit trail.

“At Moxo, we're redefining legal operations by blending automation with human-driven interaction to tackle the complexity of multi-party processes. Our platform goes beyond pure automation, enabling firms to seamlessly integrate structured workflows with the flexibility to collaborate and intervene where needed. Whether automating routine tasks like case onboarding or managing approval processes, Moxo empowers firms to standardize and optimize their work while preserving the human touch where it matters most,” said Leena Iyar, Chief Brand Officer at Moxo.“Thank you to LegalTech Breakthrough for the 'Workflow Management Platform of the Year' award. We'll continue to enhance the platform to deliver seamless integration, flexibility, and proven results so that our customers can enjoy faster case resolutions and better client outcomes.”

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the legal technology industry today. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

“Moxo's platform reduces inefficiencies, lowers the risk of human error, and improves productivity across the board. The legal industry is ripe for automation with its huge number of lengthy and manual processes, including disjointed emails or multiple tools, that keep legal professionals spending more time on administrative work and less time on strategic client representation,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough.“Moxo elevates the way law firms handle complex workflows. By transforming manual processes into automated workflows, legal teams can manage caseloads more effectively while also ensuring that every client interaction is smooth, professional, and timely.”

Moxo was founded by the team that built WebEx and powers collaborative workflows across industries such as financial services, technology, healthcare, accounting, digital marketing, consulting, and more.

About Moxo

Moxo is a service orchestration platform that automates and streamlines how businesses engage with customers, vendors, and partners. From onboarding to account management, Moxo powers collaborative workflows that simplify complex processes with external stakeholders. Used by leading companies around the world, Moxo reduces manual tasks, minimizes delays, and drives operational excellence. For more information, visit .

About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact:Bryan VaughnLegalTech Breakthrough