NSE Academy Limited collaborates with Financial Modeling Institute to offer world-class professional certifications in India

Bengaluru, November 19, 2024 - NSE Academy Limited (NAL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has signed an agreement with Financial Modeling Institute (FMI), headquartered at Toronto, Canada, to enhance the financial modeling capabilities of both professionals and students, preparing them for the dynamic roles in global finance and accounting.



With the rise of data-driven decision-making and a growing demand for financial modeling skills in today’s job market, this partnership brings together NSE Academy’s extensive reach in the Indian financial education ecosystem and FMI’s globally recognized certifications. By combining resources and expertise, both institutions aim to deliver cutting-edge training and certifications in financial modeling, ensuring participants gain hands-on experience and the opportunity to validate the critical thinking skills necessary for future-ready finance careers.



As part of the collaboration, NSE Academy will also integrate FMI’s certifications within its educational offerings, making it easier for students, aspiring finance professionals, and those in mid-career transitions to access internationally acclaimed financial modeling accreditations. These programs will cover a range of essential topics including advanced financial analysis, investment banking, forecasting, budgeting, valuation, among others, providing a structured path from foundational knowledge to advanced expertise.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ian Schnoor, Executive Director, Financial Modeling Institute said: “Financial Modeling Institute is honored to provide its financial modeling programs and accreditations to students and professionals in partnership with NSE Academy. Our programs highlight key concepts and best practices in financial modeling, equipping students and professionals with the skills to succeed in a competitive landscape. Candidates who achieve FMI accreditations not only enhance their own careers but also add significant value to their organizations and clients.”



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Abhilash Misra, CEO, NSE Academy Ltd. said: “This partnership with Financial Modeling Institute aligns with NSE Academy’s mission to empower students and professionals with industry-aligned skills. By incorporating globally recognized financial modeling accreditations into our programs, we are enabling individuals to confidently step into high-impact roles within finance and accounting.”





