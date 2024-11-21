AAFT Breaks Records With 121St Festival Of Short Digital Films At Marwah Studios

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The Asian Academy of & Television (AAFT) has once again made history, celebrating the 121st edition of the AAFT Festival of Short Digital Films. This milestone event was inaugurated by Lord Rami Ranger, Member of the House of Lords, British Parliament, alongside prominent filmmakers including Vinky Singh, Ajay Chitnis, Nukul Wali from Ireland, Kumar Rakesh, Sidhhaarrth Nayyar, and Dr. Karthik Ramesh from the UAE. Held at Marwah Studios in Film City Noida, the festival attracted an international lineup of attendees and participants.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, proudly announced the record-breaking achievement of the 121st festival edition, which remains the only event of its kind to occur four times a year.“This is not just any festival,” stated Dr. Marwah.“Over the years, we have celebrated the debut works of thousands of young directors. Today, we mark the only festival that has reached this impressive milestone, showcasing films from over 3,000 directors representing more than 100 countries.” Dr. Marwah, who has led the festival for the past 31 years, expressed immense pride in the institution's journey and its contribution to the global film community.



Lord Rami Ranger spoke highly of AAFT's accomplishments, lauding the institution for its continued contributions to the creative arts.“It is remarkable to witness an institution that consistently reaches new heights. The sheer scale and success of the AAFT Festival are testaments to Dr. Marwah's dedication and vision. It's hard to believe that one individual has driven such an extraordinary amount of work in the creative field,” said Lord Ranger, praising Dr. Marwah's leadership and innovative approach.



Each esteemed guest shared their insights, reflecting on the importance of short films and the powerful impact of AAFT's initiatives: Vinky Singh, a renowned international filmmaker, praised AAFT's commitment to nurturing emerging talent and providing a global platform for creative voices.



Ajay Chitnis, an acclaimed documentary filmmaker, emphasized the unique opportunities the festival offers to budding directors, particularly those producing socially conscious content. Nukul Wali, a government representative from Ireland based in Dublin, highlighted the global reach of the AAFT Festival, acknowledging its role in uniting filmmakers from diverse backgrounds and cultures. He also mentioned that Dr Marwah has been decorated with Global Media Scientist Award recently in Ireland.



Kumar Rakesh, a well-known journalist, shared his perspective on the influence of short films as a medium for storytelling, noting their power to communicate profound messages within a concise format. Sidhhaarrth Nayyar, a national award-winning filmmaker, discussed the evolution of short films and their relevance in contemporary cinema, encouraging young filmmakers to push creative boundaries.



Dr. Karthik Ramesh, a filmmaker from the UAE, spoke on the importance of international collaboration, commending AAFT for fostering a supportive and inspiring environment for filmmakers around the world.



The event concluded with an engaging Q&A session, allowing students and attendees to interact with the distinguished panel. Dr. Sandeep Marwah later presented each dignitary with a life membership in the International Film and Television Club of AAFT, symbolizing their ongoing connection to the academy and its mission.



