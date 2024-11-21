Sheraton Grand Doha To Host 10-Day Thai Food Festival

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sheraton Grand Doha has announced the Thai Food Festival, a 10-day celebration of Thailand's rich heritage, hosted at the iconic Al Hubara Restaurant from November 21 to 30, 2024.

This exclusive festival brings the vibrant flavours of Thailand to Doha, led by Chef Rungtiwa Sorlae.

Renowned for her expertise in traditional Thai cooking techniques, Chef Rungtiwa will craft a menu of authentic dishes that capture the essence of Thailand.

The buffet will feature a selection of signature Thai specialties, including: Som Tum (green papaya salad), Tom Yum Goong (spicy shrimp soup), Pad Thai and a variety of other traditional dishes that promise an unforgettable dining experience.

Guests are invited to indulge in these exquisite flavors in the elegant setting of Al Hubara Restaurant, which combines Sheraton Grand Doha's legendary hospitality with the finest elements of Thai cuisine.

Guests will have the opportunity to participate in an exciting raffle draw, with prizes including a round-trip ticket from Doha to Bangkok courtesy of Qatar Airways and exciting prizes from Sheraton Grand Doha.

Additionally, guests can enjoy a Bubble Tea Booth by Bubblelicious, which serves refreshing beverages to complement the culinary experience.

Thai Food Festival will be from November 21–30, 2024 from 7pm to 11:30pm at QR275 per person (Friday to Tuesday) and QR350 per person (Wednesday and Thursday).