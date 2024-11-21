Sustainable Pet Beds Market Report 2024, Featuring Profiles Of Petmate, Saatva, Brentwood Home, The Labrador Company, Avocado Mattress And More

Major trends in the forecast period include a growing demand for pet beds free from harmful chemicals and toxins, a shift towards minimalist and aesthetically pleasing designs, increased concern with the ethical aspects of production, emphasis on high-quality and durable materials, and the increasing use of organic, biodegradable, and recyclable materials.



The increasing pet ownership is expected to drive the growth of the sustainable pet beds market in the future. Pet ownership involves the legal and ethical responsibility of caring for domesticated animals as companions. This rise in pet ownership is driven by factors such as the desire for companionship and emotional support, improved living standards, urbanization, changing family structures, and greater awareness of the health and well-being benefits of having pets.

As pet ownership grows, so does the demand for pet products, including beds, creating opportunities for companies specializing in sustainable pet beds made from recycled, organic, and biodegradable materials. For instance, in October 2023, the American Pet Products Association reported that 86.9 million US households owned pets, representing 66% of households in 2022. Additionally, Animal Medicines Australia reported in November 2022 that 69% of households in Australia had pets in 2022. Thus, the growing consumer demand for eco-friendly products is driving the sustainable pet bed market.

Leading companies in the sustainable pet beds market are focusing on developing natural and breathable dog beds to enhance comfort while minimizing environmental impact and promoting healthier living conditions for pets and their owners. These beds are made from eco-friendly materials that are free of synthetic additives or chemicals. For example, in December 2022, Bearaby, a US-based sustainable wellness brand, introduced the Pupper Pod. This bed is constructed from patented melofoam made from 100% natural organic rubber, which is biodegradable and cruelty-free. It features an OEKO-TEX-certified outer cotton cover that is free from harmful chemicals. The Pupper Pod is designed to conform to a dog's body, providing the benefits of deep touch pressure, which can help reduce stress and anxiety in pets. The bed includes a carrying case for easy transport and features a removable, machine-washable cover with waterproof inner foam for convenient cleaning.

In September 2021, Alvarez & Marsal Capital Partners, a US-based private equity firm, acquired Worldwise (PetWise) for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition allows Worldwise to expand its brand portfolio, which includes several award-winning brands known for their sustainability efforts. The deal provides Worldwise with additional resources and strategic advice to scale its operations and enhance its product lines, enabling the development of new sustainable solutions that meet the evolving needs of pet owners. Worldwise (PetWise) is a US-based company specializing in the manufacture of sustainable pet beds.

Major companies operating in the sustainable pet beds market are Petmate, Saatva, Brentwood Home, The Labrador Company, Avocado Mattress, K&H Pet Products, The Kind Pet, Soggy Doggy Productions, PetPals Group, K9 Ballistics, Big Barker, Sherpa Pet, Jax & Bones, Green Pet Shop, NaturoPet, Wanderruff, Rover Pet Products, Earthdog, Molly Mutt and West Paw.

Markets Covered:



By Type: Small; Medium; Large

By Product: Bolster; Cave; Mat; Other Product Types

By Pet Type: Dog; Cat; Other Pet Types By Sales Channel: Hypermarket Or Supermarket; Specialty Stores; Online; Other Sales Channels

