Who Is Sanjay Murthy, The Newly Appointed Comptroller And Auditor General Of India?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) K Sanjay Murthy was sworn in as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on November 21, Thursday.

According to Rashtrapati Bhavan official statement Murthy was 'made and subscribed to the oath of office' before the President Droupadi Murmu.

Sanjay Murthy, a 1989 batch IAS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, will succeed Girish Chandra Murmu.

He is currently Secretary, Department of Higher Education, of Education.

"By virtue of the power vested in her by clause (1) of article 148 of the of India, the President has been pleased to appoint K Sanjay Murthy to be the Comptroller and Auditor General of India with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," said a notification issued by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance.

Girish Chandra Murmu assumed office as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on August 8, 2020. He completed his term on November 20.

Sanjay Murthy is an Indian civil servant appointed as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on November 21, 2024. He took the oath of office in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi.



Murthy, known for his expertise and distinguished service, succeeds Girish Chandra Murmu, taking on the constitutional responsibility of auditing government accounts and ensuring financial discipline across public institutions.

The CAG is responsible for auditing and overseeing government expenditures, ensuring accountability and transparency in public finances. Before his appointment, Murthy held significant positions in the Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IAAS), contributing to key roles in financial management and auditing within the Indian government.



Murthy's appointment is a crucial step in strengthening the office of the CAG, which plays an essential role in maintaining the fiscal integrity of the country's government operations.