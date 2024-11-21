(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Tajikistan's President, Emomali Rahmon, during a visit to the Sughd region, stated that every city and district in the country should establish a school. He also called for the renovation of all cultural institutions in Sughd before the upcoming Nowruz celebrations in 2025.

According to Asia-Plus news agency, President Rahmon mentioned that 52 educational institutions have been constructed in Tajikistan over the past 10 months during his visit to Sughd.

The report, published on Tuesday, November 19, highlighted that the president emphasized the development of Tajik culture in his meeting with administrative officials of the Sughd region.

Rahmon's focus on cultural development and the creation of music schools comes amid accusations from a Telegram channel linked to the“Ansarullah” group, where two Tajik jihadists accused the president of“hostility toward religion.”

Previously, Tajikistan's parliament amended the“Law on Regulation of Traditions and Customs,” including a ban on wearing the burqa in the country.

The focus on cultural and educational advancements in Tajikistan reflects a broader effort to promote national identity and heritage. However, such initiatives face criticism from extremist groups, underlining the challenges of balancing modernization with traditional and religious sensitivities.

Amid these tensions, Tajikistan's approach to fostering cultural unity through education and the arts remains vital. Strengthening cultural institutions can serve as a counterbalance to radical influences, promoting tolerance and national cohesion in the region.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram