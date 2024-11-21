UP Police Result Declared On Uppbpb.Gov.In: Check Cutoff, Dates For Document Verification And Physical Test

(MENAFN- Live Mint) UP Constable Result 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Board (UPPRPB) has announced the results for the UP Police Constable recruitment exam today, 21 November. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official UPPRPB website , gov, or directly via the provided link.

A total of 174,316 candidates have successfully cleared the written UP Police examinatio , which represents 2.5 times the number of available positions. The recruitment drive is for the 60,244 vacant constable positions in the Uttar Pradesh Police Force. These candidates will now progress to the next stages of selection, which include document verification, physical standard tests, and physical efficiency tests.

UP Police Result 2024: Cutoff Details

The UP Police Constable exam used a normalisation method due to multiple exam shifts. Here are the detailed cutoff marks for various categories:

- Unreserved (General): 214.04644

- EWS: 187.31758

- OBC: 198.99599

- SC: 178.04955

- ST: 146.73835

Women's Category Cutoffs:

- Unreserved (General): 203.90879

- EWS: 180.23366

- OBC: 189.39256

- SC: 169.13167

- ST: 136.02707

UP Police Result 2024: Document Verification and PST Dates

Successful candidates will be called for Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test (PST) in the third week of December 2024 Following this, candidates who clear the DV and PST will move on to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), scheduled for the third week of January 2025.

The UP Police Constable exam was held across multiple dates, from 23 August to 31 August 2024, in 10 different shifts.

A total of around 48 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, with 32 lakh actually appearing.

Candidates can easily check their UP Police Constable result by visiting the official UPPRPB website or by clicking on the direct link below:

For more information on the recruitment process, candidates are advised to regularly check the UPPRPB official website.