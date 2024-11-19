Ashok Chaudhary Criticises Giriraj Singh Over His ‘Ranchi Into Karachi’ Remarks

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 19 (IANS) Bihar Rural Works Ashok Chaudhary has distanced himself and his party from a controversial remark made by BJP leader Giriraj Singh, who blamed the JMM for allegedly trying to transform 'Ranchi into Karachi' remarks.

“Our party neither endorses nor supports such polarising statements, they are made solely to divide communities and attract votes,” Chaudhary said.

Ashok Chaudhary reaffirmed JD-U's commitment to unity and brotherhood, highlighting the significant Muslim population in Bihar and across India.

He stressed the importance of fostering cohesion to achieve national development and realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a 21st-century global economic power.

“Love and unity are essential for making India the third-largest economy in the world. Statements like these only hinder progress and serve no constructive purpose,” Chaudhary remarked, underlining JDU's focus on inclusive development.

Earlier, Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh made a controversial statement a day before the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections in Patna.

Giriraj Singh levelled a serious allegation on the current JMM government of Jharkhand by saying that it wants to transform 'Ranchi into Karachi', a city in Pakistan.

His statement appears to be an attempt to polarise voters and draw attention to issues such as law and order, cultural identity, and governance under the current regime.

“The voters should think about the future of their children and the honour of their daughters and daughters-in-law before the votes in Jharkhand,” Singh said.

Singh criticised Hemant Soren's government, implying a failure to maintain law and order or protect cultural and religious identity.