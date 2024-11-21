Turkey’s consumer confidence declines in November

(MENAFN) Turkish consumer sentiment dropped in November, which is the initial decrease in four months, based on figures published by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Thursday.



The consumer sentiment index dropped 1 percent from the prior month to 79.8, figures revealed.



The sub-index for general economic condition anticipations through the upcoming 12 months fell by 2 percent, whereas household financial condition anticipations for the exact same time decreased by 1.8 percent.



At the same time, the index measuring spending on durable products through the upcoming 12 months dropped by 1.5 percent, compared to the prior month.



However, the index for households' ongoing financial condition surged by 2.1 percent in November.



The index is a dynamic gauge of the economy's total performance, reflecting public sentiments on financial standing and the general economic condition, together with spending and saving tendencies.

