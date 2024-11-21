Russia Launches Missile Strike On Ukraine
11/21/2024 1:11:13 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have launched missiles from Tu-95 strategic bombers, with missile trajectories shifting directions.
This is according to the Air Force of the armed forces of Ukraine, reported via Telegram and cited by Ukrinform.
Cruise missiles have been reported heading southeast towards Zaporizhzhia, approaching Dnipro, as well as over Chernihiv, Kyiv, Poltava regions.
Read also: Russia keeps five Kalibr missile carriers
in Black Sea
Earlier, a nationwide air raid alert has been issued due to the threat of ballistic missiles.
