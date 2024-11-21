Russia Launches Missile Strike On Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have launched missiles from Tu-95 strategic bombers, with missile trajectories shifting directions.

This is according to the Air Force of the of Ukraine, reported via Telegram and cited by Ukrinform.

Cruise missiles have been reported heading southeast towards Zaporizhzhia, approaching Dnipro, as well as over Chernihiv, Kyiv, Poltava regions.

in

Earlier, a nationwide air raid alert has been issued due to the threat of ballistic missiles.