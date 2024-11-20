عربي


Panama Registers 27,527 Cases Of Dengue And 49 Deaths

11/20/2024 11:16:26 PM

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) A total of 27,527 cumulative cases of dengue and 49 deaths have been recorded up to epidemiological week No. 45, reported the Epidemiology Department of the Ministry of health (Minsa).
The Metropolitan Region tops the list with the most cases with 7,463; followed by Colón, with 3,113; San Miguelito 3,022; Panama Oeste, with 2,845; Panama Norte, with 2,596; Bocas del Toro, with 1,674; Panama Este, with 1,615 cases; Chiriquí, with 1,570; Los Santos, with 993; Darién, with 654; Coclé, with 529; Veraguas, with 442; Herrera, with 438; Ngäbe-Buglé region, with 306; Kuna Yala, with 259. Likewise, 8 cases are reported in foreigners.
47.7% of cases are concentrated in 20 districts, of which the following stand out: Las Garzas, 24 de Diciembre, Ernesto Córdoba Campos, Chepo, Chilibre and Tocumen with the highest number of dengue cases.
While deaths caused by dengue have been recorded in the following regions: Colon (14), Metropolitan (10), Chiriqui (6), North Panama (5), West Panama (4), Cocle (2), Ngäbe-Bugle (2), East Panama (1), San Miguelito (1), Kuna Yala (1), Los Santos (1), Bocas del Toro (1) and abroad (1).
According to the epidemiological report, the national fatality rate is 0.18%.

