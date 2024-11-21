Azerbaijan, Turkey boost their green energy collaboration

(MENAFN) Azerbaijan and Turkey are going to take steps to deepen their collaboration in green energy, the Azerbaijani minister informed a Turkish news agency at the UN climate change summit COP29 being conducted in Baku.



Parviz Shahbazov stated Azerbaijan put forward sgnificant energy initiative pledges at the event that lasts till November 22, including Global Energy Storage and Grids Pledge, the Green Energy Pledge: Green Energy Zones and Corridors, as well as the Hydrogen Declaration.



“Such projects already exist between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, and work is underway,” the minister further noted.



He said developing energy storage and deepening electricity grid networks are important in combating climate change, and particularly setting global standards and certifications for hydrogen.



“These energy initiative pledges will be important to realize our goals to triple the renewable energy capacity and double energy efficiency, which were decided upon in Dubai a year ago,” he stated, referring to the COP28 summit which was conducted in the UAE in the previous year.



“We cooperate with Türkiye in green energy more than any other country and we will further develop our cooperation from now on,” Shahbazov noted.

