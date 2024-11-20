AI Platform Bitgpt Experiences Significant Growth Following Binance Demonstration

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Tallinn, Estonia, November 20th, 2024, Chainwire

Following its global unveiling on the main stage of Binance's Blockchain Week in Dubai, AI bitGPT is experiencing sizable growth across every vertical of the project, from active partnership conversations to the number of users currently testing its technology.

bitGPT's X and Telegram communities grew in size by more than 1,000% in the days following its presentation at Binance in which hundreds of onlookers watched as its AI platform was launched and tested for the first time in front of a public audience.

The demonstration replay surpassed a quarter-million views on Binance's website within hours of being posted – the most popular replay event of the conference.

bitGPT's live demo and subsequent growth have been covered by several major new outlets, including reporting from Decrypt that predicted bitGPT's AI platform“will help onboard the next billion Web3 users and kickstart the AI Agent economy.”

Backed by former SingularityNET co-founders and a growing team of AI and Web3 experts, bitGPT bridges the mass acceleration and adoption of generative AI technologies with the entire crypto ecosystem, providing users – both humans and AI agents – with a unified UX to connect and transact across any decentralized network or service using natural language commands.

Available in more than 25 languages, its platform overcomes language, literacy, and interface barriers in what appears to be the Web3 industry's most legitimate effort yet to onboard its first billion Web3 users, all while positioning the platform as a central node for kickstarting the AI Agent economy.

Developed in stealth for more than two years, bitGPT's AI platform has already been tested by a wide audience, with a growing community of dedicated users generating valuable data and insights that have been continually used to refine and expand the capabilities of its model. After advancing from Alpha to Beta earlier this year, bitGPT is preparing for full launch just as interest and attention for AI-enabled Web3 technologies take off.







Despite achieving rapid significant adoption, centralized AI model providers present critical challenges, including data privacy risks, restricted accessibility, systemic vulnerabilities, and the emergence of techno-feudalism due to reliance on dominant third-party entities. This centralization compromises user autonomy, undermines digital sovereignty, and fosters a dependency cycle that stifles innovation and equitable access.

A growing ecosystem of crypto projects including NEAR Protocol , bittensor , and The Graph have entered the space to introduce Web3's privacy and security benefits to the ever-growing AI category. Yet usability and adoption challenges continue to limit the industry's long-term potential. And many of these networks and services still do not connect directly with the end user, meaning users may fail to realize the security and privacy benefits of decentralized options.

bitGPT's breakthrough platform brings to reality the potential for an on-chain economy with its first billion human users, plus billions upon billions of AI Agents. Its platform goes beyond conventional interfaces, offering an intuitive, AI-driven ecosystem for all Web3 activities. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technologies with user-centric design, bitGPT provides an unparalleled suite of intelligent tools that simplify and enhance every aspect of blockchain engagement.

With bitGPT, users can instantly connect with and transact across any network or service, creating a universally interoperable user experience. Use cases are truly endless, including:



Cross-chain Swap Optimization - AI algorithms analyze liquidity across multiple DEXs and chains to find the most efficient swap routes.

Gas Fee Prediction - Machine learning models forecast gas prices, allowing users to optimize transaction timing.

Sentiment Analysis - Real-time analysis of social media, news, and on-chain data to gauge market sentiment.

Trend Prediction - Advanced machine learning models for short and medium-term price trend forecasting.

Alpha Discovery - Identification of potential high-growth opportunities based on on-chain metrics and market data.

Proposal Summarization - AI-generated summaries of complex governance proposals.

Voting Recommendations - Personalized suggestions based on user's previous voting patterns and stated preferences.

Impact Assessment - AI-driven analysis of potential outcomes for different chain governance voting scenarios.

24/7 Market Monitoring - Agents track user-specified metrics and events across multiple chains and platforms. Users can set specific criteria for alerts and research focus. External Data Integration - Agents can access and analyze data from approved external sources for comprehensive research.

In the spirit of Web3 technologies and the wider universe of decentralized networks and services, bitGPT enables the mass transition away from Large Language Models (LLMs) to privacy-preserving Small Language Models (SLMs), ensuring user data protection without compromising functionality.

bitGPT allows for on-device AI processing – significantly enhancing security and reducing latency for a seamless user experience – and AI-powered cross-chain operations and market analysis, enabling users to navigate the multi-chain landscape with unprecedented ease.

The platform is capable of hosting a virtually unlimited number of AI Agents that can perform any on-chain task automatically and autonomously, adding significant demand for nearly every decentralized project while fueling innovation across the entire crypto universe.

After its successful unveiling on the main stage of Binance's Blockchain Week conference – a demonstration that was followed immediately by Binance founder Changpeng Zhao – the bitGPT team is now focused on organizing its final Beta releases before full launch, including a fully featured mobile app, with a growing list of enterprise and Web3 partners positioned to assist its launch.

Backed by a strong team of Web3 and AI industry leaders - including the cofounders of several major crypto projects like SingularityNET - bitGPT represents a revolutionary transformation in blockchain interaction, redefining the user experience through advanced artificial intelligence.

