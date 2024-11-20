Qualifying Rounds Of Aspire Academy's Spread Your Wings Football Cup Concludes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The third and final preliminary of the Aspire Academy Spread Your Wings Cup concluded on Wednesday. The event held at the indoor pitch at Aspire Academy was part of the Academy's ongoing celebrations, marking 20 years since its establishment.

he tournament, for boys born in 2016, is one of the Academy's community events and brings together from around Qatar to promote a healthy lifestyle and encourage youngsters to get involved in sports. It also offers Aspire Academy the chance to identify upcoming and young talent who could eventually be invited to join the Academy's programmes to nurture their potential.

The third tournament featured 28 schools and a total of 280 students, bringing the total of youngsters who played across all three qualifying stages to nearly 700.

Four more schools qualified for the finals from the event to join the eight from the opening rounds on 10 and 12 November. The 12-team finals are set to be played in April 2025 (6 public schools and six private schools):

The finalists are; Hatteen School, Al Shorouq School, Vision School, Al Manar School, Al Andalus Private School, Oxford English School, Simaisma Primary School for Boys, Khalifa Model School, Royal International School, SEK International School, Bilal Bin Rabah Model School and Saad Bin Abi Waqqas Model School.

Saeed Ali Al Mari, the Director of Football Administration Aspire Academy, hailed the event as a huge success, stating:

Abdullah Al Munai, the Kuwait national under-16 team head, currently at Aspire Academy for a training camp and friendly games, said:

Badr Al Hay, Director of Education and Student Affairs at Aspire Academy, added:

Edorta Murua, the Technical Director of Football at Aspire Academy,was excited to see the youngsters in action:

In addition to the tournament, Aspire Academy is also organising a series of community events to reaffirm its commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles and inspiring youth to engage in sports. These activities include student-led sports events, seminars with Academy alumni, and gatherings aimed at strengthening bonds within Qatar's sports community.