Amir, President Of Colombia Hold Official Talks

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and President of the friendly Republic of Colombia Gustavo Petro held an official session of talks on Wednesday at the Casa de Narino Presidential Palace in the capital Bogota.

At the outset of the session, President of Colombia welcomed HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation, expressing pleasure at HH the Amir's visit and hoping that it would contribute to strengthening cooperation between the two countries and expand it to broader horizons in a way that achieves the interests of the two friendly peoples.

Meanwhile, HH the Amir extended his thanks to HE the President for the warm welcome, affirming his keenness to strengthen cooperation with Colombia across various fields. HH also expressed hope that the visit would enhance the exploration of bilateral cooperation opportunities, especially in investment.

During the session, the two sides discussed the existing relations of cooperation between the two countries in various fields, and ways to boost and develop them, particularly in investment, economy, and trade.

The session also addressed the latest developments in regional and international issues of mutual interest, especially the developments in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories, and Lebanon, as well as the need to intensify efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East and reach a ceasefire.

The session was attended by HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al-Thani, and HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi along with Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

On the Colombian side, the session was attended by Vice President and Minister of Equality and Equity Francia Marquez Mina, Minister of Foreign Affairs Luis Gilberto Murillo, Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Tourism Luis Carlos, Minister of Mines and Energy Omar Andres Camacho, Minister of Transport Maria Constanza Garcia, Minister of Education Daniel Rojas Medellin, and a number of senior officials.

Earlier, HH the Amir and the Colombian President held a bilateral meeting in which they discussed the relations of cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them.

HH the Amir was accorded an official reception ceremony upon his arrival at the Casa de Narino Presidential PalaceSXS.

