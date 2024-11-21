Huawei Watch D2 Brings All-Day Blood Pressure Tracking To Wearable Tech

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Huawei yesterday announced the availability of the Huawei Watch D2, Huawei's first wrist-based ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) smartwatch . This sleek and compact smartwatch allows users to conveniently monitor their blood pressure wherever they are with just a touch. During the day, users can set smart reminders for blood pressure measurements, enabling them to measure their blood pressure effortlessly by simply raising their wrist.

The watch automatically measures blood pressure during sleep with minimal disturbance – ensuring an uninterrupted night's rest. The Huawei Watch D2 is compatible with both iOS and Android.

The Huawei Watch D2 is now available for purchase through Huawei's online store and select retailers in [Qatar] starting at [QR1499]. To provide a worry-free experience, Huawei is offering the Huawei Care+ Service, which can be purchased alongside the new watch.

Huawei Watch D2 brings 24-hour blood pressure monitoring to users' wrists. It uses an inflatable airbag to measure blood pressure at set intervals, with reminders during the day and automatic readings at night. The watch supports various measurement scenarios, including standing, sitting, or reclining during the day, and performs automatic measurements during sleep.

The Huawei Watch D2 is designed for comfort and convenience. It is compact and lightweight, making it ideal for continuous wear to monitor blood pressure throughout the day.

The Huawei Watch D2 offers comprehensive health tracking, including beat-by-beat ECG analysis, SpO2 monitoring, pulse wave arrhythmia analysis, heart rate, stress levels, and skin temperature monitoring.