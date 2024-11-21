Minister Of Municipality: Land Of Legends Step Towards Cementing Qatar's Status As Leading Tourist Destination

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of Municipality and Chairman of QatariDiar Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, emphasized that laying the foundation stone for the Land of Legends Qatar project in Simaisma represents a significant step toward enhancing Qatars position both regionally and internationally as a leading destination.

In a press statement during the foundation stone ceremony, His Excellency stated that the Land of Legends project is a cornerstone of Qatar's strategy to diversify its national economy. It offers an exceptional experience that will attract investments and boost the sector.

He stressed that the Ministry of Municipality plays a pivotal role in supporting the project through strategies aimed at improving the quality of life, enhancing sustainability, fostering innovation, and providing advanced infrastructure. He noted the Ministrys commitment to meticulous planning and ensuring the project aligns with the master plan for the Simaisma area, ensuring the project's sustainability and supporting the development of a long-term, sustainable community.

His Excellency added this project not only enhances tourism but also creates new investment opportunities and strengthens partnerships between the public and private sectors, driving economic development and establishing an integrated community that supports Qatars future vision.

For his part, CEO of QatariDiar Eng. Ali bin Mohammed Al Ali highlighted during the ceremony that this event marks a milestone in enhancing Qatars tourism profile regionally and globally.

He said that the project embodies an inspiring vision that reflects commitment to offering a world-class entertainment experience with an authentic Qatari touch. He added that it aims to attract investments in the tourism sector, create new job opportunities, and adhere fully to the sustainable development standards that are integral to Qatars future vision.

He pointed out that QatariDiar possesses extensive expertise and advanced resources in real estate development, spanning over two decades across 20 cities on four continents. These projects encompass various real estate sectors, including entertainment, commercial, residential, mixed-use developments, smart cities, and infrastructure.

He stressed that this expertise makes the partnership in developing the largest entertainment city in the region a strong and pioneering collaboration capable of achieving exceptional milestones.

Founder and Chairman of FTG Development and the Land of Legends in Antalya Fettah Tamince expressed his happiness to bring the Land of Legends experience to Qatar, emphasizing that the project represents more than just an entertainment city. He said that the project will not merely be an entertainment city or hotel, but a destination filled with joy and entertainment. He highlighted that the project will add a new dimension to Qatars tourist attractions, making it the top choice for enjoyable holidays for millions of visitors in the region. He noted that the company is investing in Qatar because of its strategic location in the region, its modernity, luxury, safety, infrastructure, airline services, the worlds best airport, world-class cities, and the many international events it hosts. He added that the projects cost is estimated at $3 billion, with construction expected to be completed by 2028.

QatariDiar boasts an impressive track record in real estate development projects both inside and outside Qatar. The company currently manages 50 investment projects under development in 20 countries worldwide, with a total investment value of approximately $35 billion.

