Mild Weekend Ahead Cooler Weather Expected Sunday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 21 (Petra) -- Temperatures across Jordan are forecast to remain near seasonal averages on Thursday, with mild conditions in most areas and warmer weather in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Scattered clouds are expected at various altitudes, accompanied by moderate southwesterly to southeasterly winds, according to the Meteorological Department.The report indicated a slight rise in temperatures on Friday. Mild weather will prevail in most regions on Friday and Saturday, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience warm conditions. Clouds at medium and high altitudes are expected, with moderate southeasterly winds continuing.On Sunday, Jordan will be affected by a relatively cold and moist air mass linked to a low-pressure system centered over Syria. This will result in a noticeable temperature drop, with relatively cold and partly cloudy conditions across most areas. Intermittent rain showers are expected in parts of the northern and central regions, while westerly winds, ranging from moderate to strong, may cause dust storms in desert areas.The forecast high and low temperatures for today are as follows: East Amman will see 20 C and 11 C, West Amman 18 C and 9 C, the Northern Highlands 17 C and 8 C, the Sharah Highlands 16 C and 7 C, the Dead Sea 27 C and 16 C, and Aqaba 28 C and 17 C.