His Highness The Amir: Talks With President Of Colombia Address Development Of Bilateral Cooperation Mechanisms

In a post on his official 'X' account, His Highness said that he met with President Gustavo Petro of Colombia during his visit to his friendly country, where they discussed the development of cooperation mechanisms in the political, economic, and commercial fields. HH added that there is a shared aspiration to elevate bilateral projects and explore opportunities to develop mutual investments in a way that serves the interests and ambitions of both countries in growth and prosperity.

