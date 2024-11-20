Global Household Cleaning Products Market Set For 8.9% Growth, Reaching $178.3 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Household Cleaning Products Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The household cleaning products market has seen substantial growth in recent years, projected to increase from $116.76 billion in 2023 to $126.64 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This growth in the past period can be attributed to factors such as increased health and hygiene awareness, urbanization and evolving lifestyles, environmental concerns, product innovation and branding, and the rise of dual-income households.

How Big Is the Global Household Cleaning Products Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The household cleaning products market is anticipated to continue its strong growth, reaching $178.3 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This projected growth is expected to be driven by sustained hygiene practices influenced by the pandemic, integration with smart home systems, a greater emphasis on disinfection, the adoption of sustainable packaging, and the rise of private label brands.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Household Cleaning Products Market?

Growing awareness of natural household cleaning products is anticipated to drive the expansion of the household cleaning products market. These products are made with ingredients sourced from nature, including plants, minerals, and essential oils. Consumers are increasingly opting for natural or "green" cleaners, which offer an eco-friendly alternative and avoid the use of harmful chemicals, aligning with sustainable living preferences.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Household Cleaning Products Market Share?

Key players in the household cleaning products market include The Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, The Dial Corporation, Colgate-Palmolive, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Kao Group, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc, Amway Corporation, The Clorox Company, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., The Sun Products Corporation, Dabur India Limited, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Zep Inc., Nice-Pak Products Inc., Werner & Mertz GmbH, Grove Collaborative, The Honest Company, McBride plc, CareClean, KLEEN, Ecover, Bombril S/A, everdrop GmbH, Astley Dye & Chemical Co. Ltd., Jelmar LLC, For Life Products, Method Products PBC, Aqdot Limited, Seventh Generation

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Household Cleaning Products Market Size?

Leading companies in the household cleaning products market are prioritizing the development of innovative laundry care solutions, such as sustainable laundry detergents, to address rising demand and broaden their customer reach. Sustainable laundry detergents are designed to clean clothing while incorporating eco-friendly and socially responsible practices across their production, usage, and disposal processes.

How Is the Global Household Cleaning Products Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Dishwashing Products, Toilet Cleaners, Surface Cleaners, Laundry Detergents, Other Products

2) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets, Convenience Store, Online Retail

3) By Application: Bathroom, Kitchen, Floor

North America: The Leading Region in the Household Cleaning Products Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is the Household Cleaning Products Market?

The household cleaning product market encompasses the sales of products by various entities, including organizations, sole traders, and partnerships, aimed at removing dirt, dust, stains, odors, and clutter from surfaces. This market includes items like laundry detergents, surface cleaners, dishwashing products, and toilet cleaners, which are typically used on both soft and hard surfaces within the home. These products are commonly packaged in distinctively recognizable bottles, sachets, and other forms, often featuring varied colors and fragrances.

The Household Cleaning Products Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

.Market size data for both historical and future periods

.Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

.Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

.Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Household Cleaning Products Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Household Cleaning Products Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into household cleaning products market size, household cleaning products market drivers and trends, household cleaning products competitors' revenues, and household cleaning products market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

