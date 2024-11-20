Lula Balances China Ties Without Full Belt And Road Commitment

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil and China have taken a significant step in their economic partnership. Presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Xi Jinping announced a new agreement on November 20, 2024.



This deal creates two task forces to select priority joint projects and promote mutual investments. The focus of these task forces will be on cooperation and sustainable productive development.



They have a two-month timeframe to complete their work. Lula emphasized the desire to strengthen value chains in Brazil and diversify trade with China.



China's offer includes projects from its Belt and Road Initiative. Brazil brings its New Brazil Industry plan, Growth Acceleration Program, and Ecological Transformation Plan to the table.



The countries aim to find synergies between these strategies. Brazil has chosen not to fully join the Belt and Road Initiative. This decision stems from concerns about the potential loss of geopolitical autonomy.







Instead, the government opted for a selective approach to project participation. The move reflects Brazil 's attempt to balance its relationships with China and the United States.



It aims to maintain a non-aligned stance in the global power competition. The U.S. had expressed clear anti-China messages to Brazil in recent times.

Brazil-China Relations

Lula announced Brazilian private investments in China, mentioning WEG, Suzano , and Randon. He highlighted Brazil's role in China's food security as its largest food supplier since 2017.



BRF plans to invest about $80 million in a meat processing plant in Henan province. The presidents also discussed ongoing free trade talks between China and Mercosur.







Uruguay is leading these negotiations, proposing individual country agreements. This approach contradicts the bloc's principles. During Xi's state visit to Brasília, the two countries signed 37 bilateral cooperation agreements.



These cover areas such as agriculture, trade, investments, infrastructure, and technology. The agreements aim to strengthen ties across various sectors.



This new phase in Brazil-China relations marks 50 years of diplomatic ties. It elevates their Global Strategic Partnership to a "Community of Shared Future."



In short, this shift in language reflects mutual interests and aligns with Beijing's diplomatic terminology. The agreement represents a careful balancing act for Brazil.



It seeks to deepen economic ties with China while maintaining its geopolitical independence. The outcome of these task forces may shape the future of Brazil-China economic cooperation.

MENAFN20112024007421016031ID1108908288