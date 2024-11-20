The Rail Way

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Representational Photo

The long-awaited Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail (USBRL) project connecting Delhi to Kashmir is set to commence operations in January 2025, a development that is going to change

Kashmir

forever. Prime Narendra Modi is expected to dedicate the

railway line to the nation on January 26. The project is in the last stages of its completion and the remaining

work

is set to be finished by December. The challenging terrain, characterized by the young Himalayas, has posed unforeseen infrastructural challenges to the engineers. The trial runs on the iconic Chenab bridge have turned out to be successful. The bridge is considered an engineering marvel standing 359 meters above the riverbed-about 35 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower-making it the world's highest arch railway bridge.

Made of steel and concrete, it is designed to withstand wind speeds of 260 km/h and the highest intensity earthquakes.



In terms of tunnels and bridges, the USBRL project boasts one of the largest such numbers in the world. It has 38 tunnels spanning 119 km, including the country's longest transportation tunnel, Tunnel T-49, measuring 12.75 km. It also includes 927 bridges covering a combined length of 13 km.

These features make it one of the world's unique railway tracks, adding to its tourism friendliness.



Tourism, a key driver of Kashmir's economy, stands to benefit immensely from the operationalization of the USBRL. The scenic route, passing through

Chenab Valley,

Anantnag, Awantipora, Pampore, and other stations, presents a unique opportunity to highlight the natural beauty of the region. The prospect of a Vande Bharat Express running through this picturesque landscape adds an extra dimension to the tourist experience, making Kashmir more accessible for travelers, otherwise held back by the high-priced air tickets. In the short term, more visitors could also pose challenges for the government.

The Valley's existing tourism infrastructure is not in a position to accommodate a disproportionately enhanced inflow of tourists.



The train would also make the rest of the country more accessible for Kashmiris. More so, in winter when due to the unreliability of the road transport, the people in the Valley have no option but to travel by air. However, whether the train would run uninterrupted even during the harsh winter months remains to be seen. But the addition of yet another means of connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of the country is full of possibilities. Apart

from a boon for tourism and businesses, it would bridge the geographical and emotional gap with the rest of India.

