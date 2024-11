The Good Feet Store Re-Opens In Torrance, Helping Local Residents And Workforce Live The Life They Love

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Leading Retailer of Premium, Personally-Fitted Arch Supports Expands with the Opening of its Relocated Torrance Location

- Joe Herlihy, Brand President of The Good Feet Store

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Good Feet Store , recognized nationally as the market-leading and retailer of premium, personally-fitted arch supports, announced the upcoming opening of its relocated store in Torrance, scheduled for December 20.

“The Good Feet Store opened at its current Torrance location in January 2017 and relocating is a great opportunity to offer our customers the best, highest quality in-store experience,” said Joe Herlihy, Brand President of The Good Feet Store.“The relocated location is more conveniently location, which enables us to continue supporting our customers in their journey to live the life they love.”

Newly located at 2539-B Pacific Coast Highway, The Good Feet Store in Torrance is part of more than 250 locations open now nationwide and is part of a strategic growth initiative that stands to add more than 40 locations in 2024. The Good Feet Store opened nearly 40 locations in 2023 as well. Like with all of the brand's stores, the Torrance location offers customers a no-obligation, free, personalized in-store fitting with a trained Good Feet Arch Support Specialist.

For more than 30 years, The Good Feet Store has been an innovator in foot health and wellness - and it starts with Good Feet Arch Supports. Consisting of three types of arch supports, the Good Feet Arch Supports System works in concert to provide better pain relief, performance, balance and comfort. By focusing on all four arches in the foot, the supports are designed to keep the foot in the ideal position for the body, which helps to eliminate the pain felt in the feet, knees, hips and back.

“Everything is connected,” said Dr. Pamela Mehta, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and Chief Medical Officer of Modern Performance + Recovery Brands.“Oftentimes people with low back pain, knee pain, or hip pain don't even recognize that it's actually coming from the poor support they have in their feet. The Good Feet 3-Step Arch Support System is clinically proven to provide significant pain relief in only 4 weeks*, as found in an academic study conducted with Dr. Adam Landsman from Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital.”

The Good Feet Store in Torrance will be well-suited to serve customers of all ages and interests. Beyond common lower body and back pains, the arch support system fosters wellness for professionals commonly on their feet, active adults and student-athletes.

“We're thrilled to open a more convenient Good Feet Store location for the Torrance community,” said Richard Moore, President and CEO of Modern Performance + Recovery Brands, the holding company of The Good Feet Store.“As we remain in communities across the country we maintain a commitment to bring our customer the highest quality in-store experience possible from relocating to more convenient storefronts to updated in-store materials.”

About The Good Feet Store

Founded in 1992, The Good Feet Store is the market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally fitted arch supports, with nearly 300 retail locations in the U.S. and abroad. Engineered for comfort and pain relief in more than 400 styles, flexibilities and sizes, Good Feet Arch Supports are personally fitted to the precise needs and preferences of its customers and are backed by a Manufacturer's Lifetime Limited Warranty. The Good Feet Store operates with an end-to-end approach to maximize performance and ensure consistent quality standards. Good Feet Arch Supports are manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility in Carlsbad, California, and supplied exclusively to its retail locations. Each Good Feet Store location is staffed with well-trained Good Feet Arch Support Specialists who provide customers with a no-obligation, free, personal fitting.

To learn more about The Good Feet Store and Good Feet Arch Supports, and to see Good Feet Store reviews from actual customers, visit goodfeet.

About Modern Performance + Recovery Brands (MPRBrands)

Modern Performance + Recovery Brands (MPRBrands) is dedicated to improving physical well-being through personalized health solutions. With a focus on performance, recovery, and long-term wellness, MPRBrands unites a complementary ecosystem of brands including The Good Feet Store, ING Source (OS1st), Stretch*d, and Compression Health. MPRBrands serves customers globally, offering products and services that address both temporary physical challenges and ongoing health needs. We believe that health and wellness should be personal, and we are committed to delivering solutions that make a real difference in people's lives.

For more information on MPRBrands and its portfolio of health and wellness brands, visit

*“A test of efficacy and foot position alteration in patients wearing Good Feet arch supports for the treatment of pain”; Massachusetts General Hospital Institutional Review Board #2022P000291. In an uncontrolled clinical study, at Day 30, most patients with plantar fasciitis reported a 50% decrease in pain.

