Women’S Asian Champions Trophy: Deepika’S Goal Helps India Beat China To Defend Title, Claim Their Third Crown Overall (Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) Rajgir (Bihar), Nov 20 (IANS) India secured the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 title with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against China in the final here on Wednesday. Deepika's decisive back-handed strike in the third quarter proved to be the difference, as the hosts defended their lead resolutely to claim their second consecutive title.

Overall, this is the third time that India have won the Women's Asian Champions Trophy, joining South Korea as the most successful team in the competition. After their maiden triumph in 2016 in Singapore, the Indian women's team won their second title in Ranchi in 2023 and have now followed it up with victory in Rajgir on Wednesday. India have claimed silver medals twice in 2013 and 2018 and bronze in 2010.

The match on Wednesday saw both teams trade blows in the first half but India upped the intensity in the second session and a goal from Deepika in the 31st minute ensured India defended their Asian Champions Trophy title.

Hockey India declared a reward of ₹3 lakh each for all players and ₹1.5 lakh each for all support staff following the Indian women's hockey team's triumphant victory, Hockey India announced on the occasion.

Adding to this moment, the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) announced a reward for podium finishers for the very first time in the competition's history. India will receive a substantial cash prize of USD 10,000, while China and Japan will be awarded USD 7,000 and USD 5,000 respectively.

In the final, both teams fiercely contested every inch of territory as the game began, trading circle entries without managing any shots on goal. It was an intense, end-to-end battle, but neither side could find the finishing touch for most of the quarter.

In the final minutes of the quarter, India strung together a series of quick passes to penetrate the shooting circle. However, the Chinese defense stayed resilient, closely marking the forwards and preventing any clear goalscoring opportunities, and the first quarter ended goalless.

In the second quarter, Paris Olympic Games silver medallist China took the initiative and earned a penalty corner two minutes in, but Bichu Devi showcased her catlike reflexes by leaping high to swat away a close-range shot from Jinzhuang Tan.

India immediately responded by earning a penalty corner in the very next minute, but Deepika's drag flick was brilliantly saved by the Chinese goalkeeper Surong Wu. Both teams traded another set of penalty corners, yet neither could find the back of the net. The game continued to be an intense, end-to-end battle, with neither side willing to give an inch. As a result, the first half ended with the score still locked at 0-0.

Within seconds of the second half India earned another penalty corner, after a missed trap, Navneet passed to Deepika on the left wing of the circle, who found the bottom right corner of the goal with a harrowing reverse shot and granted India the lead in the game.

In search of a second goal, India pressed higher and pegged China back into their own half. With three minutes left in the quarter, China began rotating the ball along the backline to gain control but India won the ball and set Deepika on a counter. She stepped up to take a penalty stroke after she was fouled but her low shot was saved by Ting Li on the line to keep China in the game.

As the final quarter began, China showed greater resolve, pressing forward with determination. However, India quickly regained control, pushing China back and earning a penalty corner within two minutes but Sushila's shot was easily kicked away by Surong Wu in goal.

China then rallied and intensified their pursuit of an equaliser, but the Indian defense remained impenetrable, effectively shutting down all avenues for China's attacks. In the end, India's exemplary defense ensured they clinched their third Asian Champions Trophy title with a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

Japan, who lost to India 2-0 in the semifinals, defeated Malaysia 4-1 in the playoff to bag the bronze medal in the event.