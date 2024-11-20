Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. To Showcase Advanced Orthopedic Solutions At Arab Health 2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd., a globally recognized and supplier of orthopedic implants and instruments, is thrilled to announce its participation in Arab 2025, the premier healthcare event in the Middle East. The event will take place from January 27 to January 30, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, and Siora Surgicals will be exhibiting its advanced and improved orthopedic solutions at Booth MS.C05.

With over three decades of excellence in and exporting high-quality orthopedic implants, Siora Surgicals has established itself as a trusted partner for healthcare professionals worldwide. The company's comprehensive product portfolio includes trauma implants, spinal implants, and surgical instruments, all designed and manufactured to meet stringent international standards such as ISO 13485:2016 and CE.



Innovative Orthopedic Solutions

At Arab Health Dubai, Siora Surgicals will present its latest innovations, including:

Locking Plate System: A versatile range of locking plates and screws designed for enhanced stability and quicker patient recovery.

Nailing Systems: Advanced intramedullary nails for complex fractures, ensuring biomechanical strength and ease of use.

Spinal Implants: High-performance implants for a range of spinal conditions, engineered for precision and durability.

Biodegradable Implants: An eco-friendly alternative for specific procedures, reducing long-term risks and promoting sustainable healthcare practices.

Siora Surgicals takes pride in its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Sonipat, Haryana. Equipped with cutting-edge CNC machines and rigorous quality control systems, the company guarantees products of exceptional reliability and performance. Furthermore, Siora Surgicals' implants are exported to over 40 countries, with a growing footprint in Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East.



Commitment to Global Healthcare

“Our participation in Arab Health Medical Expo underscores Siora Surgicals' commitment to advancing orthopedic healthcare on a global scale,” said an employee of Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd.“This event is a powerful platform to forge connections with industry pioneers, unwind our groundbreaking innovations, and uncover the opportunities to serve healthcare professionals and patients globally.”

Arab Health is renowned as a global hub for healthcare professionals and businesses, attracting over 100,000 attendees and 3,000 exhibitors annually. Siora Surgicals' presence at the event reinforces its dedication to fostering collaborations that drive medical innovation and improve patient outcomes.



Visit Us at Booth MS.C05

Healthcare professionals, distributors, and stakeholders attending Arab Health 2025 are invited to visit booth MS.C05 to explore Siora Surgicals' extensive product offerings including locking plates and screws, spine implants, external fixators, and others, and learn more about how the company is revolutionizing orthopedic care.



