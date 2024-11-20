Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market Revenue To Hit USD 7.81 Billion By 2034, Driven By 6.9% Growth Rate | PMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growing existence of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is driving the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market.

Polaris Market Research's latest analysis reveals that the market for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment is on a growth trajectory. The idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market size was valued at USD 4.01 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 7.81 billion by 2034. It is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2034.

The lung blemishing and densing that takes place in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis cannot be mended. And no prevalent treatment has been shown to be productive in halting the illness from deteriorating over time. Some cures may enhance indications for a period or retard how speedily the illness aggravates. Others may assist in enhancing the standard of life.

Treatment relies on the starting point of the pulmonary fibrosis. Doctors and other healthcare experts assess how grave the condition is. The healthcare expert may suggest the medicine pirfenidone or nintedanib. Both are endorsed by the US Food and Drug Administration for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Market Data : In-depth analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in USD billion from 2025 to 2034.

Regional Analysis : Detailed insights into all the key market regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles : Coverage of major companies in the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market, such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Medicinova, Inc. Customization : Get customized reports as per your requirements with respect to countries, regions, and segmentation.

Key Players and Market Developments:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Medicinova, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Galapagos NV, Novartis AG, Fibrogen, Inc., Avalyn Pharma Inc. and Promedior, Inc. are the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market key players. These players struggle to collect a bigger share of the market through inventions and strategic alliances. Some of the latest industry developments are:



October 2024 : Bristol Myers Squibb declared that the FDA bestowed Breakthrough Therapy Designation for BMS-986278, an oral LPA1 antagonist for continuing pulmonary fibrosis. November 2023 : LevitasBio initiated the LeviCell EOS system, a contemporary progression in cell segregation and enhancement advanced in partnership with Planet Innovation. Set in motion mid-year, the LeviCell EOS structures on the Levitation Technology of its forerunner LeviCell 1.0, providing elevated output with the potential to process four specimens concurrently and link up to four modules.

Market Growth Drivers:

Growing Existence of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis : The growing existence of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is notably driving the market. As additional patients are detected with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the demand for productive cures is surging. For instance, as per the National Institute of Health, in 2021, the existence of IPF was 36 persons in a category of 100,000 persons in the US. Improved consciousness and enhanced diagnostic procedures have caused a premature identification of the illness, causing a growing patient population to look for impactful therapies and boosting the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market growth.

Growing Elderly Population : Aged persons are more vulnerable to pulmonary fibrosis because of age-connected deprivation of defensive stem cells and pericytes, which can cause fibroblast initiation and augmentation. As the global population matures, the cases of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis escalate. For instance, the European Commission registered that over 21.3% of the European Union's population was aged over 65 years. This notable segment of the population underscores the probability of PF, which drives the demand for productive treatment procedures.

Advancements in Diagnostic Procedures : Progression in diagnostic procedures are notably pushing the growth in the market. Enhanced imaging procedures, such as high-resolution computed tomography (HRCT), sanction premature and more precise discernment of IPF, easing timely mediation.

Regional Analysis:

North America: North America accounted for the largest idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market share. The region's dominance is largely due to its progressive medical framework. As per the American Hospital Association and the Government of Canada, the region possesses 6,742 hospitals and provides specific care and inventive therapies.

Asia Pacific : Asia Pacific is projected to register a significant CAGR in the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market from 2025 to 2034. The growth is primarily fuelled by the growing existence of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. For instance, as per the National Institute of Health, the existence of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis spans from 0.57 to 4.51 per 10,000 people.





Market Segmentation:

By Drug Class Outlook:



Pirfenidone

Nintedanib

Interferon Gammato1b Others

By Route of Administration Outlook:



Oral

Injectable Others

By Distribution Channel Outlook:



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies Others

By Regional Outlook:



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

