Zelensky, Macron Discuss Bolstering Ukraine's Air Defenses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel during which they discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defenses and the continued training of Ukrainian defenders by partner countries.

Zelensky shared details of the conversation in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.

"I had a productive conversation with President Emmanuel Macron. I thanked France for its readiness to help urgently strengthen Ukraine's air defense, as well as for its comprehensive defense support and the acceleration of the transfer of Mirage jets," he said.

Zelensky emphasized his appreciation for France's understanding of the challenges Ukraine faces.

"We discussed in detail how to strengthen air defense and protect the lives of our people," he said.

Zelensky also emphasized the importance of inviting Ukraine to NATO and expanding long-range capabilities -- not only as a necessary measure to counter Russian aggression, but also to bring peace closer. He also stressed the need for continued training and equipping of Ukrainian brigades, both within NATO member states and through the French-proposed idea of conducting training missions on Ukrainian territory.

Earlier, French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu reaffirmed France's readiness to train more Ukrainian soldiers.

Archive photo: Office of the President of Ukraine