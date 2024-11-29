Man Killed As Russian Forces Shell Kivsharivka In Kharkiv Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 74-year-old man was killed in a Russian airstrike on the village of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region.
The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
According to the investigation, on November 29, at about 16:00, Russian troops launched an airstrike on the village of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district, killing a 74-year-old man.
Residential buildings and an educational institution were damaged in the attack.
According to the prosecutor's office, the Russian army reportedly struck the settlement with a FAB-500 aerial bomb.
The Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into violations of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code).
