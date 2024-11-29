Man Killed As Russian Forces Shell Kivsharivka In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 74-year-old man was killed in a Russian on the village of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

According to the investigation, on November 29, at about 16:00, Russian launched an airstrike on the village of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district, killing a 74-year-old man.

Residential buildings and an educational institution were damaged in the attack.

According to the prosecutor's office, the Russian reportedly struck the settlement with a FAB-500 aerial bomb.

The Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into violations of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code).