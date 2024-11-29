Russia Carried Out 1,120 Attacks On Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure Since War Began President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has carried out 1,120 major on the country's infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky provided this figure during a meeting with parliamentarians and diplomats from Latin American countries, as reported by Ukrinform.

"Currently, there are challenges in the energy sector due to deliberate attacks by Russia... Russia has carried out 1,120 massive attacks on the Ukrainian energy system during this war," Zelensky said.

According to the president, no country in the world, acting alone without support, could withstand such terror.

"Supporting our resilience within the state, rebuilding after enemy strikes, is something that is very necessary. I believe your countries could help us in this matter," Zelensky added, addressing the Latin American representatives.

Photo credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service