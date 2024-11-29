Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024 First Practice Session Sets New Benchmarks

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lusail International Circuit (LIC) roared to life on Friday, November 29, as the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024 kicked off with an action-packed schedule featuring practice sessions and the electrifying Sprint qualifying, setting the stage for an unforgettable weekend of motorsport excellence.

The day commenced with the Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East practice session, followed by an exciting lineup of support practice sessions including F1 Academy and FIA Formula 2 Championship, showcasing the next generation of racing talent. The first practice session for Formula 1 saw teams and drivers familiarizing themselves with the state-of-the-art 5.38km circuit, which features 16 fast-flowing corners on the Lusail tarmac.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc demonstrated exceptional pace by posting a time of 1:21.953, finishing first during the first practice session. This was part of a broader display of improved performance, with the top 16 drivers all surpassing last year's pole position time of 1:23.778, highlighting the significant evolution in car development. This unprecedented speed also meant that the top four drivers all broke the previous Formula 1 lap record at LIC. Even Haas F1 Team's Kevin Magnussen, placing 16th, posted a time of 1:23.715, faster than the 2023 pole position – a testament to the remarkable pace shown throughout the field and the circuit's optimized conditions following its comprehensive upgrades.

The F1 Academy, making its debut at one of only six circuits selected to host the series this year, demonstrated the championship's commitment to nurturing and propelling young female drivers towards higher echelons of competition. The two practice sessions today highlighted the impressive skill and determination of these rising stars.

PREMA Racing's Doriane Pin dominated both sessions, topping Free Practice 1 with a time of 1:56.654 before improving significantly in the second session to set a 1:54.794. Title contender Abbi Pulling (RODIN Motorsport) showed strong pace throughout the day, finishing just 0.290 seconds behind in the first practice and 0.101 seconds behind in the second. Maya Weug followed third clocking in at 1:56.947in the first session while wild card entry Alisha Palmowski impressed with third position, only 0.142 seconds off the pace in the second session.

The FIA Formula 2 Championship saw both practice and qualifying sessions on Friday. In the practice session, Paul Aron of Hitech Pulse-Eight set the pace with a time of 1:38.024, followed by Gabriel Bortoleto (Invicta Racing) and Richard Verschoor from MP Motorsport completing the top three. The evening qualifying session proved even more competitive, with Aron securing pole position with a lap time of 1:35.115. Bortoleto qualified second, just 0.335 seconds behind, while Victor Martins (ART Grand Prix) rounded out the top three with a time of 1:35.570, setting up an exciting Sprint Race for Saturday.

The main highlight of the evening came with the Sprint qualifying session for F1, where McLaren's Lando Norris made history by setting the fastest-ever Formula 1 lap at Lusail International Circuit. His blistering time of 1:21.012 secured pole position for Saturday's Sprint race, leading a McLaren-dominated session. Mercedes' George Russell claimed second place with 1:21.075, while Oscar Piastri completed an impressive showing for McLaren with third position, posting 1:21.171.

The Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East qualifying session rounded out the day's competitive action, with DHL Team's Janne Stiak claiming pole position with a time of 1:58.198. James Wallis of Porsche Junior GB secured second place, while Qatar's own Abdulla Al Khelaifi demonstrated impressive pace for Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation, qualifying third with a competitive 1:58.658, less than half a second off pole position. The local champion's strong performance sets up an exciting first race scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

Continuing its commitment to enhancing fan experiences, LIC hosted its first-ever Fan Forum, where supporters interacted directly with drivers receiving exclusive merchandise. For many international fans who traveled from across the globe, this forum offered a once in a lifetime opportunity. The new Lusail Hill Lounge viewing area at Turn 1 offered spectators an elevated perspective of the high-speed action, demonstrating the circuit's commitment to enhancing the fan experience.

The off-track entertainment program continued with international Lebanese singer and songwriter Myriam Fares, dubbed 'Queen of the Stage', delivering a captivating performance that delighted fans at the circuit's main entertainment zone.

Saturday's schedule promises even more excitement with the Sprint race, marking Qatar's position as one of only six venues chosen by Formula 1 to host this thrilling format in 2024. The 100km Sprint race, requiring no mandatory pit stops, is set to deliver intense wheel-to-wheel action under the lights.

Please note that circuit gates open at 13:30 on Saturday. Ticket holders are reminded that complimentary Metro passes are available for redemption at the goldclub office at any Doha Metro station or selected Lusail Tram stations. The Doha Metro will operate extended hours from 05:30 AM to 01:00 AM on Saturday, with complimentary shuttle services running from Lusail QNB Station to the circuit.