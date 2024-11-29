Ukrainian Forces Repel Russian Mechanized Assault In Lyman Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of the 60th Separate Mechanized Inhulets Brigade, together with adjacent units, successfully repelled a mechanized assault by Russian invaders in the Lyman sector.

The Khortytsia Group of reported this on Telegram , sharing a of the operation, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy seems to have decided to throw all remaining manpower at us, as there is no other explanation for such a high number of assaults. Another attack by the occupiers was repelled together with our comrades from adjacent units," the post stated.

The military highlighted that the coordinated efforts of the defenders in destroying enemy equipment and personnel demonstrate Ukraine's strength and unity.

In the Khortytsia Group of Troops' area of responsibility, the Russian army is conducting its most active operations in the Pokrovsk, Kupiansk, Kurakhove, and Vremivka sectors. The deteriorating weather conditions are hindering the enemy's use of heavy equipment, drones, and aircraft.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

