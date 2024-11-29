Ukrainian Forces Repel Russian Mechanized Assault In Lyman Sector
Date
11/29/2024 7:10:55 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) soldiers of the 60th Separate Mechanized Inhulets Brigade, together with adjacent units, successfully repelled a mechanized assault by Russian invaders in the Lyman sector.
The Khortytsia Group of troops reported this on Telegram , sharing a video of the operation, according to Ukrinform.
"The enemy seems to have decided to throw all remaining manpower at us, as there is no other explanation for such a high number of assaults. Another attack by the occupiers was repelled together with our comrades from adjacent units," the post stated.
The military highlighted that the coordinated efforts of the defenders in destroying enemy equipment and personnel demonstrate Ukraine's strength and unity.
In the Khortytsia Group of Troops' area of responsibility, the Russian army is conducting its most active operations in the Pokrovsk, Kupiansk, Kurakhove, and Vremivka sectors. The deteriorating weather conditions are hindering the enemy's use of heavy equipment, drones, and aircraft.
Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
MENAFN29112024000193011044ID1108940517
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.