Sybiha Discusses Support For Ukraine With Foreign Ministers From Bulgaria, Norway, Greece

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha and his Bulgarian counterpart Ivan Kondov discussed ways to further develop bilateral cooperation.

The Ukrainian foreign policy chief announced this on his X account, according to Ukrinform.

"During today's call with my Bulgarian colleague Ivan Kondov, we focused on ways to further develop our bilateral cooperation. We also coordinated positions ahead of major international events. We value our partnership and appreciate Bulgaria's support," Sybiha wrote.

Sybiha also spoke with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide. He reiterated his deep gratitude for Norway's decision to expand its long-term support for Ukraine.

"We focused on ways to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and energy resilience. We also exchanged views ahead of major international events," Sybiha said.

Today, Sybiha also spoke with his Greek counterpart, George Gerapetritis, thanking Greece for its support for Ukraine.

"I informed my colleague about the latest Russian strikes on our cities and energy system. We discussed expanding cooperation and assistance, exchanged views ahead of important events." Sybiha wrote.