Ukraine Receives USD 100M From South Korea For Social Sphere

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has received USD 100 million from the Republic of Korea.

According to Ukrinform, this was announced on Telegram by the Prime of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

According to him,“this is the first budgetary assistance from our Korean partners, which will be aimed at supporting the social sphere.”

This year, the of the two countries signed an agreement that will attract up to USD 2.1 billion, Shmyhal said.

He expressed his gratitude to the Republic of Korea for supporting Ukraine in the context of a full-scale war.

As reported by Ukrinform, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol the strengthening of security in connection with the participation of North Korean military in the war with Ukraine.

Photo: Getty Images