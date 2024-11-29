Russian Informant Directing Missile Strikes On Zhytomyr Region Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A court has sentenced a Russian agent to 15 years in prison for directing enemy missiles and drones towards Zhytomyr region and planning to flee to Russia.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), as conveyed by Ukrinform.

The convicted individual is a 43-year-old displaced woman. After the full-scale war began, she moved from Donetsk region to Kyiv, and later rented an apartment in Zhytomyr region.

The woman sought to establish contact with Russia's defense intelligence (GRU) through social networks of the aggressor country. There, she left messages offering her services as an informant.

She also used her personal account on the banned Odnoklassniki social network to glorify militants from the Russian private military company Wagner and justify their crimes.

After being recruited remotely, the individual received an operational alias and instructions for further actions in the region. She attempted to gather information on the locations of repair bases for heavy weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The gathered intelligence was transmitted to the Russian handler via anonymous chats in a messenger and through email.

in

The enemy accomplice was detained in August of the previous year, as she was preparing to flee to Russia. It turned out that the GRU had planned to "evacuate" her through third countries.

Based on the evidence collected by the SBU, the court found the detainee guilty under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Article 111 (treason committed during martial law); Part 2 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, and glorification of its participants).

As reported by Ukrinform, a resident of Donetsk region was sentenced to ten years in prison for directing Russian missiles at the combat positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces in the Sloviansk direction.