LAPITA, DUBAI PARKS™ AND RESORTS UNVEILS SUPERHERO LU’WOW WEEKENDER IN CELEBRATION OF WORLD CHILDREN’S DAY

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE, 14 November 2024: In celebration of World Children’s Day, Lapita, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, Autograph Collection, is back with its signature Lu’Wow Weekender, this time with a thrilling superhero twist! From 22nd to 24th November, guests of all ages are invited to immerse themselves in a weekend of heroic adventures, captivating entertainment, and unforgettable family fun.



The highlight of the weekend will be a Superhero-themed Brunch at Kalea Garden on 23rd November from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Guests are encouraged to channel their inner superhero and come dressed as their favorite characters to enjoy a spectacular feast accompanied by themed decorations and lively entertainment. The brunch packages start at AED 250 per person for soft beverages and AED 350 per person for house beverages, offering an experience to satisfy even the mightiest appetites.



Staycation packages for the weekend begin from AED 999++ for a King Room, with upgrades to a spacious Family Suite starting at AED 1,499++. Lapita’s Polynesian-inspired resort provides the perfect family-friendly destination with access to the thrilling attractions of Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, making it the ultimate escape for adventure-seekers.



Throughout the Lu’Wow Weekender, little ones can look forward to a range of unique activities such as ‘Take Down the Bad Guys’, where they will hunt down villains in a thrilling adventure, and explore the Hydroponic Farm, where they can learn about sustainable farming practices and discover the secrets behind Lapita’s lush greenery. The fun continues at Palama Terrace, where live entertainment will add to the excitement and energy of the weekend. On Sunday, guests can start their day with a revitalizing morning yoga session whilst children can participate in the Kids Mini Olympics and win exciting prizes by unleashing their inner superheroes and conquering the Mini Obstacle Course. It’s a celebration filled with laughter, movement, and the spirit of World Children’s Day. So, mark your calendars and stay tuned for the Superhero Lu’WOW Weekender.



For more information, visit , or call +971 4 810 9999.





MENAFN20112024007218016774ID1108905872