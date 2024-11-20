CABIO Deepens Commitment To Global Markets, Aiming To Serve International Clients And Pursue Long-Term International Partnerships

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CABIO, a high-tech enterprise underpinned by biotechnology and listed on the Science and Innovation Board (stock code: 688089), unveiled its innovative product, NeoHMOs®, at the Food Ingredients Europe event held in Frankfurt, Germany. Recently, CABIO's Human Nutrition Business Unit has made frequent appearances in international exhibitions, participating in events such as SupplySide West in Las Vegas, USA, and Food Ingredients Europe. These participations have facilitated discussions on future industry trends and cooperation with global partners.

CABIO at Food Ingredients Europe 2024

Continue Reading

At the Food Ingredients Europe event, CABIO presented its latest product, NeoHMOs®, which has obtained approval in China and adheres to all European Union standards. Through cutting-edge technology, CABIO has improved the flavor and flow characteristics of 2'-FL powder, simplifying its incorporation into various products and providing scientifically validated and safe nutritional support for infant development. Furthermore, CABIO demonstrates a strong commitment to environmental sustainability by utilizing renewable raw materials for large-scale manufacturing, thereby reducing land and natural resource consumption while offering sustainable health and nutrition solutions on a global scale. As Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) continue to gain prominence worldwide, this achievement represents a significant milestone in CABIO's application of synthetic biology in industry, emphasizing its positive influence on infant nutrition and well-being.

The year 2024 has been a fruitful one for CABIO, particularly in the global infant nutrition sector. The company's flagship product, CABIO-A-2 DHA Algal Oil, has been granted market access permission (Novel Food) by the European Union and is listed in the EU's novel food catalog as per regulation (EU) 2017/2470. CABIO-A-2 Algal Oil, known for its high purity DHA and stringent quality control, provides crucial nutritional support for the brain and vision development of infants. This product, along with CABIO's previously EU-recognized ARA product, forms a perfect combination to deliver comprehensive and balanced nutrition for infants. The approval of CABIO-A-2 highlights CABIO's technological leadership in the algal oil sector and reflects international recognition of the company's commitment to compliance, safety, and secure supply chain management.

For many years, CABIO has remained steadfast in its pursuit of high-standard market access, with safety and compliance as the cornerstones of its product development. The company is deeply committed to the international market, actively engaging in global partnerships for mutual benefit. With sincere dedication, CABIO looks forward to ongoing collaboration with global partners, using biotechnology to nourish life.

For more information, please visit:





Photo -

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED