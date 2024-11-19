Black Kite Reveals New Cloud Asset Mapping Capabilities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Solution delivers deeper insights into customer and their vendors' cloud infrastructure

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Kite , the leader in third-party risk intelligence, today introduced cloud asset mapping to enhance vendor risk management and bring organizations a new dimension of visibility. Now, customers can track and monitor their own cloud infrastructure while also gaining unparalleled insights into their vendors' cloud environments.

The rising popularity of multi-cloud strategies - with public cloud adoption now supporting nearly half of enterprise workloads - highlights the critical need for visibility and risk management across both large enterprises and smaller vendors. Effective risk management demands full visibility, not just within a company's own systems but across the entire vendor ecosystem. Black Kite's cloud asset mapping solves this challenge, offering deeper insights into vendor infrastructure risks and enabling seamless cloud asset discovery across major providers like AWS, GCP, and Azure. It delivers high-quality data on vendor environments and assesses concentration risk, helping customers identify frequently used cloud service providers and pinpoint potential single points of failure to strengthen risk mitigation.

“In today's cloud-dominated world, risks extend beyond your four walls, so it's important that organizations have visibility into their complete vendor ecosystem,” said Chuck Schauber, chief product officer at Black Kite.“With Black Kite, customers can map, monitor, and mitigate cloud risks across their entire supply chain, ensuring no cloud-based vulnerability slips through the cracks so they can stay ahead of cyber attacks and better protect their organizations.”

Key features include:



Complete Vendor Insight: Map and classify vendor assets, as well as your company's assets, for a comprehensive view of potential risks.

Cloud Concentration Analysis: Identify which cloud providers, such as AWS, GCP, or Azure, are most prevalent in your supply chain to uncover concentration risk and potential weak points.

Better Data, Better Decisions: Make informed decisions on vendor risks with detailed, cloud-specific insights across all major platforms. Supply Chain Module Integration: Seamlessly visualize, assess, and address cloud-related risks from across your vendor network alongside other critical metrics within the Black Kite Supply Chain Risk Module.

To learn more about Black Kite's cloud asset mapping solution, visit the website .

About Black Kite

Black Kite gives companies a comprehensive, real-time view into cyber ecosystem risk so they can make informed risk decisions and improve business resilience while continuously monitoring more vendors, partners, and suppliers in an ever-changing digital landscape.

Through an automated process, and a combination of threat, business and risk information, Black Kite provides cyber risk intelligence that goes beyond a simple risk score or rating.

Black Kite serves more than 3,000 customers in a wide range of industries and has received numerous industry awards and recognition from customers .

Learn more at , on the Black Kite blog .

