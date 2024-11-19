QRCS, UNHCR Provide Medical Services For Refugees In Yemen

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The representation office of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Yemen is implementing a Refugee Care Support project at two health centres in Amanat Al Asimah, with the patients requiring critical or specialist medical care referred to hospitals and specialised medical centres.

Having an annual budget of QR5,049,403, the project is co-funded by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the QRCS.

So far, a total of 41,098 refugees and 26,465 local patients visited the two medical facilities and received free primary health care services, such as examinations, tests, treatment, radiology, mental health, reproductive health, maternity and paediatric care, vaccination, and health education (pregnancy care, protection against infection and cholera, pregnancy risk reduction, breastfeeding, and personal hygiene).

Moreover, 2,259 refugees were referred to advanced medical services, such as CT and surgeries, at many hospitals, labs, radiology centres, and private medical clinics. Under the project, 242 operations were performed, including open heart surgery, diagnostic/therapeutic cardiac catheterisation, cardiothoracic surgery, and orthopaedic surgery.

QRCS is regularly providing medications, solutions, operational expenses, stationery, fuel, water supply, and maintenance for the two medical complexes hosting the project.

In coordination with UNHCR, medical equipment and supplies are also provided for the government medical facilities serving refugees, which helps support the country's health care infrastructure.