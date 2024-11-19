(MENAFN- IANS) India, a civilisation enriched with millennia of cultural, intellectual and heritage has consistently demonstrated its strength in resisting external forces. The country's Rajnaitik Asmita (political identity) has evolved through centuries of encounters with invaders, colonisers, and foreign powers. Yet, its essence remains firmly rooted in the idea of Swatantrata (sovereignty) and Aatmashakti (self-power).

Today, India again finds itself resisting what can be seen as a new form of colonialism: the geopolitical and ideological pressures from the West. Recent tensions between India and countries like the United States and Canada are not isolated events but part of these powers' larger Sochi-Samjhi Chaal (calculated strategy) to weaken India's emerging role as a global power.

Western Interests and India's Strategic Autonomy

Western powers, especially the United States, have long viewed India as a key player in global geopolitics and a potential challenger to their dominance. During colonial times, the British Empire employed strategies to keep India economically dependent and politically divided. Today, those same strategies have evolved into more sophisticated forms-diplomatic pressure, economic sanctions, and covert influence. The Western bloc seeks to erode India's Rajnaitik Swatantrata (political independence) by exploiting internal dissent and exaggerating external conflicts.

The recent tension between India and Canada over the alleged assassination of a separatist leader is a case in point. The incident is part of a broader grand strategy by Western powers, particularly the United States, to corner India and question its diplomatic integrity. Canada, acting under the influence of its Western allies, has exaggerated accusations against India in an apparent attempt to create an anti-India narrative on the global stage. What's more alarming is the role of domestic 'Dalals' (agents) like Pratap Bhanu Mehta and Siddharth Varadarajan, who are lending intellectual support to this narrative. These critics, aligned with Western ideologies, aim to undermine Indian government and create a sense of internal crisis that serves foreign interests.

The Role of Domestic Critics and Anti-Government Narratives

The actions of these Videshi Aakaon ke Dalal (foreign agents) are more dangerous than they appear. While they claim to represent the interests of transparency and justice, their true goal is to weaken the Rashtra (nation) by undermining its leadership. They amplify minor diplomatic spats-such as the Canada affair-into issues of national crisis, trying to create a narrative of instability. For example, Mehta's call for India to“come clean” about its alleged covert operations is less about fostering transparency and more about undermining national security. Why should a sovereign nation like India, which has always prioritised its Rashtra Hit (national interest), bow to foreign pressures to appease Western critics?

Figures like Mahua Moitra and Sagarika Ghose, representing the voice of the opposition, have irresponsibly magnified these issues to create the impression of a 'Rashtra-vyapak Aapda' (national disaster). Their goal is clear: to build a 'Jhoothi Kahani' (false narrative) that weakens the central government's authority and international standing. Yet, their efforts are counterproductive. The Samanya Bharatiya Naagrik (ordinary Indian citizen) possesses a deep sense of Deshbhakti (patriotism) and can see through these manipulations. Sch efforts, instead of weakening the government, have only strengthened public support for a solid and assertive leadership to protect national interests.

Historical Parallels: Cold War Tactics and India's Resilience

The strategy of exerting external pressure on India is not a new phenomenon. Historically, India has been subjected to Western geopolitical designs, especially during the Cold War. During this time, the United States sought to manipulate India to align with its interests. However, leaders like Pandit Nehru and Indira Gandhi rejected these pressures, advocating for strategic independence through the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). This was India's way of asserting its sovereignty in the international arena without becoming a pawn in the rivalry between superpowers.

One of the most significant examples of this resistance was India's role in the creation of Bangladesh in 1971. Despite strong opposition from the United States, which was allied with Pakistan, India's decisive intervention in East Pakistan led to the birth of a new nation. This move, made under the leadership of Indira Gandhi, cemented India's role as a regional power and sent a clear message to the world that India would act in its national interest, irrespective of Western approval. This victory infuriated the United States, and ever since, there have been concerted efforts to destabilise India using both internal and external pressures.

During the 1970s, the U.S. also sought to create 'Antarik Ashanti' (internal unrest) by supporting figures like Jayaprakash Narayan and anti-government movements, which eventually led to the imposition of Emergency by Indira Gandhi. The subsequent rise of the Janata Party, which was believed to be influenced by U.S. interests, weakened India's intelligence apparatus and undermined its national security. However, when Indira Gandhi returned to power, she reasserted India's focus on Rashtra Hit (national interest), making it clear that India would not submit to foreign designs.

Today, a similar pattern can be observed. The Khalistan issue, once again backed by foreign powers like Canada and the U.S., is being used to destabilise India's internal harmony. The objective is not only to pressure the Indian government but also to sow divisions within the country, much like the Cold War tactics employed by the U.S. decades ago.

Modern-Day Tactics: A New Version of an Old Strategy

The game played today by the U.S. and its allies is essentially a modern version of the strategies used during the Cold War. The Modi government's refusal to bow to Western pressure during the Russia-Ukraine conflict demonstrated India's commitment to 'Pashchatya Prabhaav se Mukt Rajniti' (a politics free from Western influence). The West, particularly the U.S., has been uncomfortable with a Sthir (stable) Indian government that enjoys Bahumat (majority) and follows an independent foreign policy.

The formation of INDIA alliance, a coalition of opposition parties, attempts to destabilise the central government and create the conditions for a more pliable regime. This coalition, primarily seen as a product of Western encouragement, has tried to weaken India's Mazboot Sarkar (strong government). However, these efforts have largely failed. India's political leadership, under

Narendra Modi, has remained firm in its commitment to Rashtriya Swabhiman (national dignity) and Rajnaitik Samprabhuta (political sovereignty).

Vulnerability of Coalition Governments to Western Influence

The post-1991 era of Indian politics has shown the vulnerability of coalition governments to external pressures. The Gujral Doctrine, for instance, while hailed as a diplomatic achievement, left India Kamzor (weak) by adopting a soft approach toward hostile neighbours like Pakistan. The doctrine's emphasis on non-interference weakened India's intelligence capabilities and allowed adversarial forces to operate with impunity.

However, under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India regained its strategic independence by conducting nuclear tests in 1998, an act of Swabhiman (self-respect) that shocked the world. Despite solid warnings and economic sanctions from the West, India demonstrated that it would not compromise its national security for Western approval. This marked a significant moment in India's foreign policy, where Rajnaitik Pratibha (political courage) triumphed over external pressure.

The nuclear tests sent a clear message to the world: India would not be bullied into submission by economic sanctions or diplomatic isolation. In retaliation, the United States denied India critical GPS data during the Kargil War, further exposing the West's willingness to undermine India's security for its own strategic interests. Yet, India's Rajnaitik Asmita (political identity) remained firm, and the nation emerged stronger, both militarily and diplomatically.

A Strong Government: The Shield of Sovereignty

A 'Mazboot Sarkar' (strong government) is crucial for preserving India's Rajnaitik Swatantrata (political independence). The West, particularly the U.S., finds it difficult to manipulate a stable and assertive Indian government that enjoys widespread support from the Janata (people). Modi government's ability to resist Western pressure, whether during the Russia-Ukraine conflict or the Canada diplomatic row, has reaffirmed India's commitment to Rashtra Hit (national interest).

The Samanya Bharatiya Nagrik (ordinary Indian citizen) sees through these foreign games. For them, the government's firmness in the face of external pressure is a source of Deshbhakti (patriotic pride). India is no longer a soft target for foreign powers to manipulate. It stands tall, Seena Taan Ke (with pride), defending its sovereignty and carving its path on the global stage.

Conclusion: Bharat's Resurgence

In conclusion, diplomatic tensions with Western powers are part of a more significant effort to weaken India's strategic autonomy and prevent it from asserting its rightful place globally. The Modi government's refusal to succumb to Western pressures is not just a political stance but a reflection of India's Rajnaitik Asmita (political identity) and commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty. The nation's strength lies in its leadership, people, and Sankalp (resolve) to resist external and internal threats.

India, once subjugated by colonial powers, is now emerging as a global force that will not bow to new forms of colonialism-whether they come in the form of diplomatic pressures or ideological warfare. Bharat is rising, and no external power can halt its progress. The world must recognise that India's swatantrata (sovereignty) is non-negotiable, and its path forward is one of self-reliance, dignity, and strength.

(Sooraj Chaturvedi is a Columnist and Senior Research Fellow at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) while Kushik Kumar is Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science, Shivaji College (DU). The Article represents the personal views of Authors and represent their own opinion)