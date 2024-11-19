Trump To Declare National Emergency, Deploy Military For Mass Deportation

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Donald Trump, the President-elect of the United States, has announced his intention to declare a national emergency to facilitate the expulsion of millions of undocumented immigrants. He also plans to utilize the U.S. military to carry out mass deportations.

On Monday, November 18, confirmed a post shared on social by a conservative activist, which claimed the President-elect would declare a state of emergency and use military resources for large-scale deportations. Trump responded to the post by stating,“True,” confirming the claims.

CNN reported that the incoming administration is actively working on its immigration plans. These include implementing stricter border controls, rolling back Biden-era policies, and initiating widespread arrests and deportations of undocumented immigrants.

Meanwhile, Trump is in the process of selecting officials for his new cabinet. Some of his prior choices for cabinet roles have sparked criticism and controversy.

One of Trump's latest nominations is Tom Homan, the former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), who has been named as the candidate to lead the Border Patrol agency.

The announcement signals a dramatic shift in U.S. immigration policy, highlighting a return to stringent measures targeting undocumented immigrants.

Trump's plans have drawn both praise from his conservative base and criticism from human rights advocates, who argue such actions could lead to humanitarian challenges and legal battles.

As the transition unfolds, the proposed policies and cabinet appointments will likely shape the trajectory of immigration enforcement under Trump's leadership.

The implications of these decisions will not only affect millions of immigrants but also redefine the national discourse on immigration reform.

