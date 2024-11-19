Tension Prevails In MP Village After Two Communities Clash Over Place Of Worship

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Nov 19 (IANS) Tension prevailed at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district after people from two communities clashed over a "disputed" religious place, said on Tuesday.

People from both sides pelted stones at each other, injuring two people.

The incident occurred in Baronda village, under the Lalbagh police station on Monday night.

The incident prompted district administration to deploy security personnel in the village, and the "disputed" area, located near a mosque, was cordoned off.

The police said that security arrangements at border areas of Burhanpur district have also been strengthened.

The violence occurred over a disputed 'chabutra' (platform) located near a Mosque on a roadside in the village. People from two communities claimed the particular place belonged to their religion.

Sources told IANS that this place has witnessed disputes earlier too and it was the third such face-off within the last few months.

On the previous two occasions, prompt intervention from district administration and local area police managed to convince people from both communities to avoid confrontation.

However, some anti-social elements, who often raise the issue at different platforms (before district administration) for their vested interests, sparked violence again on Monday. The matter is also pending before the district administration, official sources told IANS.

Following the fresh incident on Monday night, the police conducted a flag march to ensure peace in the area.

"The representatives from both sides will be called for discussion over the disputed place. The administration will try to resolve the issue in a peaceful situation," Burhanpur ADM Sapna Anurag Jain said.

She further informed that a case had been registered at Lalbagh police station and further investigation was underway.

"CCTV cameras were being monitored to identify the persons who pelted stones," Jain added.