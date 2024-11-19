Amid Worsening Delhi Pollution, Minister Gopal Rai Calls For Cloud Seeding To Reduce AQI All About Artificial Rain

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi AQI Today: Amid escalating air pollution in the national capital, Delhi Environment Gopal Rai has called on Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav to reconsider the use of cloud seeding as an emergency measure to tackle the city's worsening Air Quality (AQI).

With Delhi's AQI nearing hazardous levels, Rai has urged for an emergency meeting involving key stakeholders to assess the feasibility of artificial rain-making processes to alleviate the pollution crisis.

In his letter to Bhupender Yadav, Rai highlighted the critical air quality situation in Delhi, where the AQI has already crossed the 450 mark, prompting the invocation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-IV). AAP leader Gopal Rai reminded Yadav of previous correspondence from August, October, and earlier this month regarding the city's air quality during winter months, stressing the need for urgent action.

Rai stated,“As of now, Delhi's AQI has already crossed the 450 level, and GRAP-IV has been invoked. The Delhi Government has implemented the Winter Action Plan to combat air pollution and continues exploring solutions for immediate relief.”

He further reiterated the city's ongoing efforts in partnership with IIT Kanpur to explore cloud seeding as an emergency measure, a technique that can reduce air pollution by inducing rain to wash away airborne pollutants.

What is Cloud Seeding and How Does It Work?

Cloud seeding is a weather modification technique designed to stimulate rainfall or snow by introducing substances such as silver iodide or salt into clouds. This process encourages condensation, which leads to the formation of precipitation.

In polluted cities like Delhi, the induced rain helps reduce air pollution by removing harmful particulate matter from the atmosphere.