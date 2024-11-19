Afghanistan U-19 Cricket Team Defeats UAE By 169 Runs

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Afghanistan Under-19 national team achieved victory in their second match of the Tri-Nation One-Day series by defeating the United Arab Emirates.

The Afghanistan Under-19 team demonstrated their strength by defeating the UAE with a significant margin of 169 runs, showcasing their dominance in the tournament.

Earlier, in their opening match of the series, the Afghanistan Under-19 team had already impressed by defeating Pakistan with a 100-run margin, setting a confident tone for their campaign.

On Wednesday, the Afghanistan Under-19 team is set to face Pakistan once again in a crucial and decisive match that could determine the champions of the Tri-Nation One-Day series.

If Afghanistan manages to secure a win against Pakistan in this match, they will be crowned the champions of the international competition, marking a significant milestone in their cricketing journey.

This potential victory would not only underline their growing cricketing prowess but also reflect the increasing development and potential of cricket among Afghanistan's youth.

A win would inspire a new generation of young players in the country and further enhance the team's reputation on the global stage.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram