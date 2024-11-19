Afghanistan U-19 Cricket Team Defeats UAE By 169 Runs
Date
11/19/2024 3:19:05 AM
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Afghanistan Under-19 national cricket team achieved victory in their second match of the Tri-Nation One-Day series by defeating the United Arab Emirates.
The Afghanistan Under-19 team demonstrated their strength by defeating the UAE with a significant margin of 169 runs, showcasing their dominance in the tournament.
Earlier, in their opening match of the series, the Afghanistan Under-19 team had already impressed by defeating Pakistan with a 100-run margin, setting a confident tone for their campaign.
On Wednesday, the Afghanistan Under-19 team is set to face Pakistan once again in a crucial and decisive match that could determine the champions of the Tri-Nation One-Day series.
If Afghanistan manages to secure a win against Pakistan in this match, they will be crowned the champions of the international competition, marking a significant milestone in their cricketing journey.
This potential victory would not only underline their growing cricketing prowess but also reflect the increasing development and potential of cricket among Afghanistan's youth.
A win would inspire a new generation of young players in the country and further enhance the team's reputation on the global stage.
ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram
MENAFN19112024000228011069ID1108900617
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.