(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine's Foreign Minister, marked the 1,000th day of the war between Russia and Ukraine by stating that the use of American long-range missiles in this conflict is a game-changer and could significantly shorten the war.

On Monday, November 18, AFP reported Sybiha's remarks, where he emphasized that“the farther Ukraine can strike, the shorter the war will be.”

His comments came as thousands of Ukrainians took to the streets on the 1,000th day of the war in Ukraine, demanding an end to the conflict.

The Ukrainian Foreign also asserted that Ukraine has“every right to target military objectives within Russian territory.”

Sybiha's remarks coincided with the recent U.S. decision, under President Joe Biden's leadership, to authorize Kyiv to use long-range missiles in the war.

This controversial decision, made in Biden's final days in office, has sparked widespread reactions, with Russia condemning it as an act of war.

With these advanced weapons, Kyiv now has the capability to strike various targets deep within Russian territory, potentially altering the dynamics of the conflict.

This move not only highlights Ukraine's growing military capacity but also signals a turning point in international involvement in the war. As tensions escalate, the global community closely watches how this new development will impact the broader geopolitical landscape.

