Chunks of Bloomberg report on Russia-Ukraine conflict about Turkey do not reveal truth

11/19/2024 2:38:24 AM
Chunks of Bloomberg's Monday statement on the Russia-Ukraine conflict about Turkey do not reveal the truth, the Turkish Foreign Ministry sources stated.
"The parts of the news published today by Bloomberg news agency regarding Türkiye do not reflect the truth," stated the sources.
They further pointed out that Turkey supports diplomatic initiatives meant to finish the war.
After over a thousand days of the Russian conflict on Ukraine, which began in February 2022, the stated report by Bloomberg assumed that Ankara was planning a proposal to end the conflict and that Kyiv was envisaged to make some concessions to Moscow within the scope of this proposal.
