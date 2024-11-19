Do You Know Why British Royals Wear Red Poppy Pins In November? It Has A World War I Link...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Every November, members of the British royal family are seen wearing red poppy pins, a gesture deeply rooted in remembrance traditions. Recently, Prince William and Kate Middleton showcased their commitment by wearing the symbolic flowers during an appearance in Scarborough, focused on mental advocacy. King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, and Princess Anne have also been photographed wearing the symbolic pins as they engage in public appearances during this period.

Even after stepping back from their roles as working royals in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have continued the practice of wearing poppies, demonstrating their continued respect for military traditions. The tradition peaks on Remembrance Sunday, the second Sunday of November, when the family joins national commemorations at the Cenotaph war memorial in London.

The red poppy pins are not just a fashion statement but hold significant meaning, honouring those who have served in the military.

| Prince Harry heads to Canada on another solo trip as Meghan Markle parties in LA

The practice of wearing red poppy pins traces its origins back to 1921. The symbol stems from the poem In Flanders Fields by John McCra , which powerfully captures the imagery of poppies growing over the graves of fallen soldiers during World War I.

The poppy pin has become an enduring emblem of remembrance, associated primarily with the UK and Commonwealth nations. The tradition dates back to 1921, inspired by the poignant World War I poem In Flanders Fields by John McCrae, which begins:

"In Flanders fields the poppies blow